Biden unveils new rules that could change the type of car you driveExBulletin

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images President Biden will unveil proposed rules that would set new fuel efficiency and emissions standards for vehicles on Thursday, surrounded by union officials and automakers who the White House says are behind the direction he is taking. Transportation is the country’s largest source of greenhouse gases, and the updated standards are a central part of Biden’s plan to reduce emissions from climate change. The new rules span “several thousand pages,” a senior administration official said, and are based on an agreement California has made with some automakers that saw them voluntarily adopt 3-year improvements. , 7% of vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards through 2026. “What we are hearing across the board is consensus on where this industry is heading,” the official told reporters ahead of the announcement. Details on the new standards were unclear Wednesday night, with a White House fact sheet saying only that they are based on the California framework, and that the Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Transportation will announce how they are approaching the problems of the Trump administration. “harmful” flashbacks. The Obama administration had set fuel economy and emissions standards to improve to a level of 5% per year. The Trump administration had reduced these targets to 1.5%. Biden will also sign an executive order on Thursday that the White House says will set a schedule of standards for future vehicle model years. Biden has previously said he aims to make the United States carbon neutral by 2050, a goal that would force most cars to run on new technology, like batteries, instead of gasoline. The decree will also set a zero-emission vehicle target representing half of all new vehicles sold in 2030. This category includes battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles. Biden will be joined at a White House event by United Auto Workers officials as well as executives from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Linked to the administration’s announcement, automakers on Thursday said in a joint statement their “common aspiration to achieve sales of 40 to 50 percent of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles … by 2030 in order to reconcile the country of zero future emissions consistent with the Paris climate objectives. ” The infrastructure deal Biden struck with a bipartisan group of senators would spend billions of dollars on electric vehicles, albeit a far smaller amount than his original jobs and infrastructure. Democrats are looking to include additional climate measures in a package they plan to push through along party lines. Former President Donald Trump relaxed fuel and emissions standards and started a legal battle with California over the rules. This has created enormous uncertainty over the future of vehicle emissions standards and the risk of two different standards (one for California and more than a dozen states that follow its rules, and another for the rest of the world. country). The auto industry has been divided on the issue, with some automakers making a deal with California to maintain stricter emissions standards, while others have backed Trump. Since Biden’s election, the automakers who backed the Trump administration have abandoned their support for his looser standards and endorsed the idea of ​​setting a slightly higher bar for fuel economy that is consistent across the board. all the countries. With reporting from NPR’s Camila Domonoske and Benjamin Swasey

