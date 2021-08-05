Saoud SABIC expects strong S2 after quarterly profit of $ 2 billion





A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 27, 2013. REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, Aug.5 (Reuters) – Petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (2010.SE) reported quarterly profit of $ 2 billion and said it expects continued strong performance in the second half of 2021, supported by healthy demand and rising Oil prices. SABIC, the world’s fourth largest petrochemical company by sales and asset value, posted second quarter profit of 7.64 billion riyals ($ 2 billion), compared to a loss of 2.22 billion riyals over the same period last year, exceeding the average forecast of 6.1 billion. riyals by six analysts according to data from Refinitiv. “Average selling prices have increased by more than 10%, supported by higher oil prices and healthier demand. We expect the second half of 2021 to be similar to the first half,” said CEO Yousef al-Benyan at a virtual press conference. SABIC’s sales jumped 72.3 percent to 42.4 billion rials in the second quarter, from 24.6 billion a year earlier. Benyan said his company, 70% owned by Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, would remain focused on the Saudi market, as well as the United States, China and Africa, where it is exploring growth opportunities, although that he did not give details. SABIC said earlier in a stock exchange file that 2021 is expected to be a stronger year than 2020, and it expects margins to moderate but remain healthy as oil prices and commodity costs remain high. supply constraints are eased and new capacities are brought into service. The company said it does not plan to tap the debt market as its finances remain strong. ($ 1 = 3.7501 rials) Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

