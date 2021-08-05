Business
Target announces that it will pay for the college education of its employees
the Target Corporation announced on Wednesday that he would pay the full cost of college education for his employees. The offering covers more than 340,000 US-based employees and is what Target has called the most comprehensive debt-free education assistance program available in the retail industry.
The offer begins this fall, making all part-time and full-time Target employees eligible for company-paid tuition fees for hundreds of undergraduate and certification programs. The agreement will also provide free textbooks, pay course fees, and cover other incidental educational expenses.
The new education benefit will apply to employees from their first day on the job. It is estimated that the program could cost Target at least $ 200 million over the next four years.
Target employs team members at every stage of life and helps our team learn, develop and develop their skills, whether they are with us for a year or a career. A significant number of hourly members of our team are building their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional training opportunities. We don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that’s where Target can step in to make education accessible to everyone, said Melissa Kremer, director of human resources at Targets.
She added that our team members are at the heart of Targets’ strategy and success, and we have a long history of investing in top salaries, extended benefits and career opportunities to help our team thrive and have rewarding careers at Target.
The announcement of the goals comes just a week later Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, announced it would pay 100% for tuition and books for all its part-time and full-time employees. And it continues a trend in the retail sector to offer increasingly generous educational assistance programs.
Target sets up its new educational service with the help of Guild Education, one of the largest managers of employee skills training and education programs in the country. According to the company’s announcement, employees will be able to take courses at more than 40 schools, colleges and universities, choosing from 250 cutting-edge programs aligned with the business, from management and business operations to IT, computing, design and more.
Examples of institutions included in the partnership are the University of Arizona, Oregon State University, University of Denver and eCornell, as well as historically black colleges and universities like Morehouse College and Paul Quinn College.
Target employees who wish to earn degrees in areas outside of the specific business-aligned programs in the Guild Network will still receive tuition assistance. Target will pay up to $ 5,250 per year for sub-master’s degrees and up to $ 10,000 for master’s degrees each year.
According to the company, the new educational assistance benefit is part of Target forward, a new corporate strategy, unveiled earlier this summer, that aims – among other goals – to create a fair and inclusive workforce. It also complements several other Target programs designed to support the health, safety, well-being and career development of its workers, including recognition bonuses, free virtual doctor visits and free mental health counseling.
While most large companies offer some sort of education assistance program to their employees, the rate of use of these benefits has historically been low. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some industry experts predicted that companies would reduce their educational benefits in an attempt to cut costs.
This fear does not seem to play out. In reality, in the process, another leading company that helps organize employer-provided educational benefits, has seen significant growth since the start of the pandemic, adding new partners on both the training provider side and the business side.
The latest moves – first by Walmart, then by Target – illustrate just how competitive the job market has become as the economic rebound continues. Many companies say they are desperate to hire and retain enough workers. At the start of the summer, job vacancies in the United States reached an all-time high 9.3 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are several reasons employers struggle to hire workers – inadequate pay, difficult working conditions, lingering concerns about Covid-19, and perhaps the availability of improved unemployment benefits. It remains to be seen whether free employer-provided university will be the pull that turns this problem around, but it is a bold move on the part of workers and it is a strong signal of companies’ belief in value. of the University.
