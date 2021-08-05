WPP bounces back as advertising confidence soars





Brand signage for WPP, the world’s largest advertising and public relations agency in their offices in London, UK July 17, 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

Underlying Q2 net sales up 19.3%, beating consensus of 14.8%

Upgrades annual forecast to 9-10% from mid single digit

Said customers are confident for the second half of the year and 2022

Equities up 3% LONDON, Aug.5 (Reuters) – WPP (WPP.L), the world’s largest advertising company, returned to 2019 activity levels a year ahead of expectations as customers rush to take advantage of a global economic recovery from the pandemic, leading to quarterly income growth at a record high. The owner of agencies Ogilvy, Gray and GroupM said on Thursday underlying net sales jumped 19.3% in the second quarter. That brought the first half total to 4.90 billion pounds ($ 6.82 billion), up 11% year-on-year and 0.5% from 2019. “Customers see good economic prospects for the second half of the year and next year, and they are choosing to invest in their brands,” chief executive Mark Read told Reuters. “They’re moving a lot of money into digital media,” he said. “We are seeing continued growth in public relations and public affairs given the importance of employee communications and the reputation of the company.” German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) said on Thursday it was spending more on marketing. Read more WPP raised its underlying sales forecast for the full year to 9-10% growth, from an average single-digit percentage previously, with an overall operating margin towards the upper end of its range. 13.5% to 14.0% benchmark range. Shares of the British group, up 58% last year, rose 3% in first trades, topping the FTSE 100 index. Its good performance mirrors that of its peers, Omnicom (OMC.N), IPG (IPG.N) and Publicis (PUBP.PA) exceeding all quarterly forecasts. Read more Notable victories on the creative side of the business included Absolut Vodka and Sam’s Club, Read said, while on the media side he had taken over Bumble and JP Morgan Chase. Read, who has sought to meet customer demands by combining WPP’s digital and data capabilities with his creative work, said he has increased his investments in people. “We are really focused on hiring the best creative and technological talent, but we have to reward our people,” he said. “The past year has been a difficult year for many of our employees, so we are making salary increases as the year progresses, which puts some pressure on costs. “It’s in our budgets, but we’re reinvesting in people this year.” ($ 1 = 0.7182 pounds) Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

