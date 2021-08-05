Target and Walmart Offer Free Tuition to Attract and Retain Workers

Target is offering tuition benefits in an effort to attract talent in a tight labor market (Photo … [+] by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Companies cannot find workers. An attack of events and changes in circumstances, including fear of catching Covid-19, the sudden rise in the Delta variant, the desire to quit low-paying jobs in retail and food service, childcare issues, worries about what to do if public schools don’t reopen in the fall and rising unemployment benefits have created a massive shortage of job seekers.

To address the imbalance between business needs and get people to join them, businesses get creative. They offer salary increases, enrollment bonuses and help with tuition fees. Even with these added incentives, it is still difficult to find enough staff to meet customer demand.

Target announced that it offered a substantial advantage in attracting and retaining workers. The large retailer will take care of the cost of tuition, fees and university textbooks. Employees will have access to approximately 250 programs, mostly online, offered by approximately 40 colleges and universities. The Minneapolis-based chain will extend this offer to its 340,000 full-time and part-time workers. In addition, Target plans to help its staff get into debt.

Melissa Kremer, Director of Human Resources, said in a company article, “Target employs team members at every stage of life and helps our team learn, develop and develop their skills, whether they are with us for a year or a career. ” Kremer explained, “A significant number of hourly members of our team are building their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional training opportunities. We don’t want cost to be a barrier to anyone, and that’s where Target can step in. to make education accessible to all. “

In a corporate blog post, Walmart previously announced in late July that it pay 100% of tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) training program. The size of the program is staggering. About 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sams Club associates in the United States can earn college degrees or learn business skills without having to go into education debt. The largest employer in the United States will allocate approximately $ 1 billion over the next five years to career-oriented training and development.

Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, said of the program. She added that this investment is another way to help our associates pursue their passion and purpose while breaking down the barriers that too often prevent adult learners from graduating.

Other large American companies, including Chipotle and Starbucks, have previously shared their own plans to attract candidates. Chipotle started to offer debt free diplomas to its workers in 2019, and in April expanded the program to 10 colleges and 100 different degree programs, including agriculture, cooking and hospitality.

Starbucks also had a plan in place. They adopted progressive, employee-friendly benefit programs early on. The company said at the time, were committed to the success of our partners (employees). Each U.S. partner eligible for benefits working part-time or full-time receives 100% coverage of tuition fees for a first baccalaureate through Arizona State University’s online program, and workers can choose from over 100 diverse undergraduate programs and have our support every step of the way.

McDonald’s, one of the largest restaurant chains with 800,000 employees and 13,450 locations in the United States, has implemented big changes to get people to join the Golden Arches. In the United States, the fast food store plans to raise wages, provide emergency emergency child care, give paid time off, and cover tuition. For a newbie, they would earn around $ 11 to $ 17 an hour. Shift supervisors will be paid approximately $ 15 to $ 20 per hour.

There might be some downsides. Once you’ve read the fine print, there may be some pitfalls. A larger potential problem that has not been discussed is what will happen to small and medium-sized businesses.

We have already witnessed in the last year and a half of the pandemic that big companies such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have done incredibly well. Incomes have exploded, their respective stock prices have skyrocketed and the wealth of founders, CEOs and executives has exploded upward. During this time, many mom-and-pop stores were crashed.

The actions taken by Target, Walmart and other big companies are highly commendable. However, we also have to ask ourselves whether small businesses can survive or not. Most cannot compete with the multibillion dollar war chests the giants have at their disposal. The best talent will be siphoned off by Target and Walmart. Small businesses will struggle to find workers and may be forced to close their doors. We could then end up with a handful of big colossal companies owning their industries without having to worry about smaller competitors. It could irrevocably change the business landscape.