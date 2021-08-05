Global stocks hit record high as dollar surges against hawkish Fed official

US stock index futures up 0.17%

European stocks hit record high

Australian stocks hit record high at close

LONDON / HONG KONG, Aug.5 (Reuters) – Global stocks retreated from previous session highs as the dollar hit an eight-day high on Thursday after hawkish remarks by a senior official from the US Federal Reserve.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, one of the main architects of the Fed’s new political strategy, said on Wednesday that he believes the conditions for an interest rate hike could be met by by the end of 2022, raising expectations that the central bank may soon cut back on its bond buying program. . Read more

“It’s not a question of whether the Fed will drop, but how fast the Fed will drop,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM, adding that he expected that the reduction in the asset purchase program begins in August or September.

“Clarida has definitely taken a turn.”

The MSCI Global Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS) held steady at 729.68, from a record high of 731.88 reached in the previous session.

US stock index futures – the S&P 500 e-minis – rose 0.17%. U.S. stocks closed largely lower on Wednesday after the Fed’s remarks, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) falling 0.46% from a record high after data signaled slower growth in the employment in July.

European stocks (.STOXX), however, hit record highs and rose 0.21% on strong earnings from Danish firm Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and German industrial firm Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

UK stocks (.FTSE) were flat and the pound sterling rose 0.18% against the dollar ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting.

Markets are looking for clues of possible future UK rate hikes, especially as two policymakers have broken ranks to say the time for tighter policy may be near. Read more

“The exit strategy, we believe, will highlight the Bank’s focus on unwinding its inflated balance sheet rather than on rate hikes,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

Clarida’s remarks helped US yields and the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year yield was the latest at 1.192%, from a US close of 1.187%, having touched 1.127% – its lowest level since February – on Wednesday.

The dollar was flat against a currency index after hitting an eight-day high at 92.352. The dollar gained 0.1% to 109.57 yen, while the euro also gained 0.1% to $ 1.1848.

German 10-year bond yields fell 1 basis point to -0.504%. Yields plunged below -0.50%, the European Central Bank’s key rate, for the first time since January Wednesday.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.29%.

Uncertainty over Chinese policy remains, but the Asian regional benchmark has recovered most of the ground lost a week ago, when a series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns on sectors ranging from real estate to education has compressed Chinese stocks and eclipsed the region as a whole. Read more

China’s blue chip index (.CSI300) fell 0.61%, mainly as investors ditch online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and e-cigarette makers over fears that Critics of these industries in the state media do not foreshadow further government crackdowns.

“In the near term, the new rebound could continue, but uncertainties over policy control will push long-term investors away from Chinese tech names,” said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets.

Hong Kong’s index (.HSI) fell 0.83% and Korea’s (.KS200) fell 0.3%. But Australian stocks (.AXJO) hit a closing high, led by bank stocks, and Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) climbed 0.52%.

Oil prices fell, reversing early gains as more countries imposed movement restrictions amid an increase in coronavirus cases and as the US dollar strengthened, although tensions in the Middle Orient have kept prices from falling further.

US crude fell 0.19% to $ 68.02 per barrel while Brent crude fell 0.21% to $ 70.25 per barrel.

Gold was stable at $ 1,811.40 an ounce.

Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, fell 1.75% after gaining 8.7% a day earlier before a technical adjustment to its underlying ethereum blockchain, which is expected to take place later Thursday. Read more

