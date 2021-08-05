Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales for $ 450,000 per seat





Galactic Virgo SPCE The news comes afterFounder Richard Branson has taken a supersonic joy ride aboard the spaceplane after more than a decade of pledging to be among the first to test the technology, and the company now says it is ready to begin operations. commercial activities in 2022.

Virgin Galactic announces that it will offer three offers: single-seat reservations (which will start at $ 450,000), multi-seat reservations for families and friends, and an option to purchase all six seats on any given flight for a “modest premium,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during an earnings call Thursday. Seats for “microgravity research and professional astronaut training” will be priced at $ 600,000 each, he said.

The tickets will first be offered to a “first hand lifter list” or to individuals who have joined the company’s so-called “Spacefarer Community” by making a deposit of $ 1,000 over the past few months.

About 1,000 people donated money for such a deposit, according to Aleanna Crane, vice president of communications for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic also previously announced that it will raffle two seats on SpaceShipTwo for people who make a donation to Space For Humanity, a nonprofit organization whose stated goal is to help “democratize space.” The company revealed in an investor appeal on Thursday that more than 125,000 people from 190 countries had donated. However, people who choose to put in the $ 450,000 for a seat may have to wait their turn for a while. More than 600 people who bought tickets between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000 when Virgin Galactic sold their first batch of tickets almost ten years ago are already on the waiting list for a chance to take a trip. at the edge of space. It took the company significantly longer than expected to complete the development and testing program for SpaceShipTwo, as the company’s space plane is called. In particular, a 2014 accident during a test flight killed one of the company’s co-pilots. Virgin Galactic has since revamped the aircraft’s design, partnered with a new manufacturing company, and tested a new SpaceShipTwo on four successful flights that reached the edge of space, including that of Branson, which took off. last month. News that the company is reopening ticket sales came with the company’s quarterly financial report, which revealed a net loss of more than $ 94 million. Virgin Galactic has been in the red every quarter since its IPO in 2019, although executives hope to turn the tide as it moves from its testing program to normal operations next year. SpaceShipTwo will provide customers with a total one-hour experience, including a few minutes over what the US government considers the limit of space. Customers will soar approximately 40,000 to 50,000 feet in the air as the spacecraft is attached to a huge winged mothership. After cruising for about half an hour, SpaceShipTwo is then freed from the mothership, ignites its rocket engine, and plunges straight up as it exceeds three times the speed of sound and reaches over 50 miles above. from the surface of the Earth. Passengers will enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and views of Earth before the plane descends back to an airstrip.

