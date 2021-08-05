Charles Li’s Next Act: Investing in Small Businesses





Charles Li, the former CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, has launched an investment platform to connect global capital to small businesses on the Chinese mainland, Li said on Tuesday. The platform, Micro Connect, will focus on China’s domestic demand sector, according to Zhang Gaobo, CEO of private equity firm Oriental Patron Financial Group and Li’s partner in the project. The vast majority of investments will be tied to the service and retail sector, Li said at a press conference. The platform is part of the Numa group, co-founded by Li and Zhang. Numa is also building a new digital exchange platform, NumaEx, and a social media service platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The platform’s Chinese name literally translates to “drip irrigation connection,” a name inspired by agricultural irrigation that directs water to crops, Li said. The idea for Micro Connect is to connect international capital with small and micro enterprises, which have difficulty in accessing investment and financing. The platform will make many small investments in a portfolio with highly diversified risks to achieve an overall return on investment, Li said. As a first step, the platform will identify successful key companies by industry and make collective investments. in a number of small and micro enterprises associated with key enterprises, Li said. These companies include internet platform companies, head offices of various franchise companies, and software-as-a-service providers that collect large amounts of information about small and micro businesses, Li said. Micro Connect aims to start with dozens of industries and invest a small amount of capital in the first year. After gaining experience, she will invest larger amounts, said Zhang. The Numa Group aims to cover 100,000 Chinese small and micro enterprises over the next three to five years, Li said. Li resigned from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in late 2020 after leading the Asian stock market for more than a decade as the company’s longest-serving chairman since its IPO in 2000. During Li’s tenure, the exchange launched stock and bond connection programs that allowed investors from Hong Kong and mainland China to trade on each other’s exchanges. He also implemented a dual class IPO system that allows listed companies to have different types of shares with different voting rights, and encouraged losing biotech companies to sell shares. actions. Zhang founded Oriental Patron in 1993. Prior to that, while working for Hainan Provincial Government and Hainan Central Bank Branch, he helped found the Hainan Stock Exchange Center. He is experienced in Chinese financial markets, offshore listings of Chinese companies and cross-border asset management. – Also read the original story. Caixinglobal.com is the English-language online news portal for Chinese financial and business media group Caixin. Nikkei recently agreed with the company to exchange items in English.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Caixin/Charles-Li-s-next-act-investing-in-small-businesses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos