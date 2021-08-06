Business
Bukalapak to debut on the Indonesian Stock Exchange
TOKYO – Bukalapak, one of Indonesia’s leading e-commerce platforms, debuts on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Friday, becoming the first unicorn – a startup valued at over $ 1 billion – – of the Southeast Asian country to go public.
Bukalapak offered 25.7 billion shares, or 25% of the post-IPO company, priced at 850 rupees per share at the end of July, allowing it to raise 21.9 trillion rupees ($ 1.5 billion ). This is the largest initial public offering on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, exceeding the 12.2 trillion rupees raised by major coal miner Adaro Energy in 2008.
A simple calculation puts the value of the company at $ 6 billion.
Bukalapak’s IPO means that Indonesia’s original four unicorns spearheading the country’s burgeoning digitization – Gojek, Tokopedia and Traveloka being the other three – will eventually become publicly traded, a milestone in the development of the country’s technological sector.
GoTo, the merged entity of Gojek and Tokopedia, aims to go public in the United States and Indonesia, while Traveloka prepares for a listing in the United States through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).
Bukalapak’s IPO “is definitely a victory for the Indonesian Stock Exchange,” said Swarup Gupta, industry manager at the Economist Intelligence Unit, adding that with two of the country’s three other unicorns expected to also be made public in the country, this could increase the market capitalization of the stock exchange by 8-10%.
“There is a captive group of young local retailers [investors] … if there is a wave of unicorn registrations, they could switch between registrations and keep the momentum going, which means that IDX can present itself as a good local alternative to the ‘registration of many of these companies,’ he added.
Bukalapak was founded in 2010 as an e-commerce platform, but has since expanded to other services namely Mitra Bukalapak, which helps digitize mom and pop stores nationwide known as roadside stall. It allows stores to make one-stop product purchases on an app and sell digital products, including phone credits and data.
His financial statements released before the IPO show that of the 1.3 trillion rupees in revenue he recorded in 2020, 14.7% came from the Mitra business and 76% from the online market.
Bukalapak has earmarked 66% of its IPO proceeds for e-commerce business, a sector that is expected to experience fierce competition in the future.
Singapore-based Sea, through its e-commerce arm Shopee, has taken a strong position in Indonesia, while Tokopedia will be provided with new capital for its expansion following GoTo’s IPO. Lazada, a company backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, is another player looking to capture a significant share of Indonesia’s rapidly growing market for e-commerce.
Meanwhile, 15% of the proceeds from the IPO will be used for the Mitra business, which is also expected to face increased competition. Gojek and Tokopedia run similar businesses, while Shopee also launched its own warung scanning service last year, albeit without the one-stop sourcing aspect.
Grab is another player in the space, but it has partnered with the main shareholder of Bukalapak, a subsidiary of local media conglomerate Emtek, to set up a micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) digitization program with Bukalapak.
With competition in e-commerce and the digitization of warung set to intensify, “Bukalapak will likely continue its aggressive user acquisition efforts after fundraising,” said Patrick Stokvis, vice president of research firm Third Bridge.
And “at the same time, players such as Shopee and Lazada will not back down from the competition and will most likely commit to a large outlay of money to secure their existing market share,” Stokvis added.
Bukalapak has yet to make a profit, posting a net loss of Rs 1.3 trillion in 2020, but “what is important is not [Bukalapak’s] ability to directly show profitability, “Stokvis said,” but their ability to reassure investors about the roadmap to profitability. “
The main shareholders of the company are the subsidiary Emtek, the Chinese group Ant Group affiliated with Alibaba and the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore GIC. After the IPO, they will hold 23.93%, 13.05% and 9.45% respectively.
Other investors include US tech giant Microsoft and Standard Chartered Bank.
