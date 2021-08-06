Good things to know before the market opens





The bull run continued on Thursday as India’s benchmarks closed at record highs. Sensex BSE rose 123.07 points or 0.23% to 54,492.84 while Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.22% to 16,294.60 with support from IT stocks, Metal and FMCG. Bank stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement. Investors will be watching the RBI Monetary Policy Review today. Things to know before opening the bell – Wall Street: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at new highs as data pointing to improving labor market and supply chain conditions bolstered traders worried about the health of the economy. US contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new highs. A second weekly drop in jobless claims in the United States fueled optimism for a strong payroll report on Friday, which could trigger market swings. Asian markets: Asian stocks were flat on Friday morning after earnings helped Wall Street close a record as some of the growth concerns over the delta strain of coronavirus abated. Shares fluctuated in Australia and Japan while South Korea edged up. SGX owl: SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to Indian stock markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the earliest indication of the opening of Indian markets. RBI Policy Today: India’s monetary policy makers are expected to leave interest rates unchanged for a seventh straight meeting, as their focus remains more on fixing a fickle economy than on controlling stubborn price pressures, according to Bloomberg. The 21 economists polled by Bloomberg on Wednesday afternoon expect the MPC to leave the benchmark buyback rate unchanged at 4% on Friday. Earnings today: M&M, Hindalco, Muthoot Finance, Berger Paints, SAIL, Voltas, Muthoot Finance are some of the companies due to report their results today. (With contributions from agencies) To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



