Explained: With Rising Equity Markets, Where Should You Invest?

After hovering between 51,000 and 52,000 for more than three months, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex finally exited this zone this week. In the last four trading days, it climbed 1,906 points, or 3.6%, to close at a new high of 54,492.8 Thursday. The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange too, crossed the 16,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday and rose again to close at 16,294 on Thursday.

As markets trade in uncharted territory amid concerns over inflation and a possible third wave of Covid-19, experts say market momentum may continue for now as it is well supported by liquidity , earnings growth and an increase in economic activity and investor sentiment.

Why have the stock markets gone up?

After the second wave of Covid and concerns about its fallout on the economy, market sentiment has been brought under control in recent months, a drop in cases over the past month, a resumption in the pace of vaccination and economic activity, and better than expected earnings growth by India Inc in the quarter ended June 2021 have now helped improve market sentiment. While the economy’s high liquidity has supported this market dynamism, recent data on GST collections crossing Rs 1.16 lakh crore and the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) falls above the critical threshold of 50.0 in July from 48.1 to 55.3 point to a rebound in activity.

Another factor that has contributed to the rise of the markets has been the involvement of foreign portfolio investors. In July, when they had invested a net amount of only Rs 4,600 crore in Indian stocks, they had withdrawn a net amount of Rs 11,300. However, between Wednesday and Thursday this week, they invested a net amount. of Rs 5,563 crore. Although liquidity is strong, the persistent low interest rate environment, which is expected to last for some time, is also contributing to the upside. The RBI’s monetary policy statement on Friday will shed some light on this.

“The market welcomes the sequential retrieval of high frequency key metrics such as manufacturing PMI, GST collection and Google mobility data; all have an increasing trend from month to month. With the improvement of key macroeconomic data, FIIs have become buyers in the equity market relative to net sellers in the past month. In addition, the recent wave of IPOs and their success is a clear indication of the appetite for small and mid-cap stocks, said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities.

The indices, since May

Is the momentum likely to continue?

There is a widespread belief among market participants that this will be the case. While there is enormous liquidity in the market, which is flowing both to the secondary market and even to the primary market (in the large number of IPOs entering the market), there is optimism that a resumption of earnings growth after a strong performance. by India Inc during the quarter ended June. There is also a feeling that, since the government has not imposed a full shutdown following the second wave of Covid, it is unlikely that there will be a shutdown if there is a third wave either. Thus, market players believe that economic activity will not be derailed. Some believe that since big lessons have been learned from the second wave India is much better prepared to handle a third wave (if there is one) the mortality will be lower as many more people have been vaccinated now.

“The greatest strength of the markets has been the openness of the economy and the massive liquidity of the economy. While corporate earnings have been good, they are expected to recover over the next 12 months. Since the government has not closed the economy at the peak of a second wave, the market expects that even if the third wave arrives, it is unlikely that there will be a complete shutdown, a said Raamdeo Agrawal, president and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

I see the momentum continuing. While the fundamentals of the economy remain strong, in recent months collections by banks and financial services companies have moved closer to normal, which has reassured markets, said Pankaj Pandey, head of research. at ICICIdirect.com.

Is the market at large participating in it?

Over the past three months, mid and small caps have rebounded strongly while the Sensex has lagged. However, the last four trading sessions have seen the domination of the first index, and large companies are now leading this rally. Against a Sensex rise of 3.6% in the last four trading days, the mid-cap index only rose 0.2% and the small-cap index actually slipped 0.2. %. In the three months between May 1 and July 30, when the Sensex rose 7.8%, mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 13.7% and 23.6% respectively (see chart) .

Sector-wise, as IT companies grew strong, banking and financial services companies have performed well in recent days. Experts say that with APNs not becoming a big concern in recent quarters, banks and financial services companies should do well in the future.

While the Sensex led the rally, market experts believe there are opportunities across market caps and sectors.

Where to invest

When the market is down and even blue chips are available at an attractive valuation, retail investors can invest in a fundamentally sound company and will enjoy good returns over a period of time. However, when markets are trading at record highs and every company seems to command a higher valuation, it is difficult to identify the future winner, even among large cap companies. The risks are much higher in small businesses. In fact, retail investors should place most of their equity investments in mutual funds that allocate money to large, mid, and small cap funds on an asset allocation basis.

If one cannot do his homework, then mutual funds are the best way to invest. However, if an investor can do the research, he can also make direct investments. The economy looks structurally positive and we can focus on simple, well-known low-leverage companies. While IT, chemicals and pharmaceuticals look structurally good, investors can also look for good companies in logistics and other growth sectors in the mid- and small-cap investment space, Pandey said. He warned that investors should not borrow to invest in the stock markets.

While there is a number of IPOs line up To raise funds in the market, experts say investors should carefully study the company and its activities, and perform a peer review and valuation study before investing in them.

As markets rise and a number of small-cap companies may hit the upper circuit, experts warn against suing such companies. Be careful with tip-based investments, which are common in any bull market. Retail investors should only go to fundamentally sound companies, said the CEO of a financial services company.