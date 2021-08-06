Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,375.48, up 45.75 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) Industrial products. Up 10 cents, or 6.67 percent, to $ 1.60 on 19.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 44 cents, or 1.82%, to $ 24.56 on 12.1 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 72 cents, or 0.56 percent, to $ 127.92 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 55 cents or 2.3 percent, to $ 24.47 on nearly 8.4 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.37%, to $ 49.34 on 7.7 million shares. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR) Communications. Up $ 18.15, or 79.78%, to 40.90 out of 6.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR) Up $ 18.15 or 79.78 percent, to 40.90. Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. is acquired by US-based Penn National Gaming Inc. in a US $ 2 billion cash and stock transaction. The deal announced Thursday will bring together Score Media’s popular sports news mobile app theScore, as well as its betting services in four U.S. states, with the dozens of Penn National’s gaming and racing properties in 20 states. The Score Media and Gaming acquisition adds to Penn National’s sports media holdings after purchasing a 36% stake in Barstool Sports Inc. in 2020. The deal will see Score Media and Gaming shareholders get $ 17 US per share in cash plus 0.2398 of a Penn National share for each theScore share, which is about half of the cash transaction. News of the transaction sent Score’s share price soaring more than 80 percent, or $ 14.69, to $ 32.83 by mid-afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. John Levy, chief executive of theScore, said in a statement now is the time to join a Penn National resources and scale company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Down 33 cents or 0.51 percent to $ 64.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income rose 73 percent to $ 900 million in its most recent quarter due to market-related improvements, including rising interest rates. $ 1.53 per share, up from 88 cents per share or $ 519 million a year earlier. Underlying net income rose 19.5% to $ 883 million or $ 1.50 per share, from $ 739 million or $ 1.26 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Analysts expected on average that Sun Life posts adjusted earnings of $ 1.47 per share, according to the financial data company. Refinitive. Insurance sales rose nearly 15% to $ 710 million, while wealth sales fell 2.9% to $ 55 million from $ 56.6 million a year ago. The value of new business increased from $ 206 million to $ 284 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2021. The Canadian Press

