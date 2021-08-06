TARONIS FUELS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF $ 2.5M OF CONVERTIBLE TICKETS

Notes convert to common stock at $ 7 per share

Taronis Fuels also provides update regarding restatement and public reporting

Peoria, AZ, August 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Taronis Fuels, Inc. (Taronis or the Company) (OTC Pink: TRNF), a U.S. industrial gas distributor and producer of renewable and socially responsible products, today announced the sale of $ 2.5 million of convertible notes to an institutional investor. The notes, which bear an annual interest rate of 1% and mature in August 2028, are convertible into common shares of the company at $ 7 per share at the option of the holder.

Kevin Foti, President and CEO of Taronis, said: “While we were not looking to raise additional capital, we could not pass up the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet on such favorable terms. In exchange, the investor acquired long-term exposure to our common stock at $ 7 per share.

The Company has also provided an update regarding its ongoing restatement and the publication of its financial results. As previously indicated, the company’s audit committee determined in April 2021 that the financial statements of the company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for each of the interim periods of the year should not be relied upon. 2020. Taronis continues to make progress in the restatement of previously published financial statements and now plans to complete the restatement in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Taronis plans to become up to date in its corporate reports public with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022, including the filing of financial statements for fiscal 2020 and each of the first three quarters of 2021. After becoming current in its filings with the SEC, Taronis intends to apply for listing of its common stock on the NYSE US Stock Exchange.

One of our primary goals is to meet NYSE American listing requirements, which we believe will greatly benefit our shareholders and lower our cost of capital, noted Foti. In the meantime, our operations team remains focused on finding growth opportunities and optimizing our business.

On September 28, 2021, new rules will come into effect to govern the listing of over-the-counter securities such as the company’s common stock. The new rules generally prohibit brokers from posting quotes for an issuer’s securities when issuer information is not up to date and publicly available, subject to certain exceptions, and many retail investors will not be able to. trade in the common stock of the company until the company becomes current. in its documents with the SEC. Although there is limited liquidity in the company’s common stock during this period, the company’s balance sheet remains strong and the company expects that its current financial resources will be sufficient to fund the company through reprocessing and leasing. ‘possible increase in the quotation.

Taronis is focused on the restatement and updating of its SEC documents, and management continues to explore opportunities to improve the company’s capitalization and reduce the cost of capital and the company’s expense structure. . Such opportunities may include, but are not limited to, additional debt and equity offerings, the refinancing of existing debt or the underwriting of new debt, including secured debt, and the restructuring of other financial obligations. Management also continues to review acquisition opportunities which may be synergistic with the Company’s current operations.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is an American industrial gas distributor and producer of renewable and socially responsible products. Taronis is dedicated to providing secure solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information about Taronis within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not disclose historical facts, including, but not limited to, the timing of restatement and other public company filings, an increase in listing on the NYSE U.S. Stock Exchange, and the opportunities fundraising and acquisition, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks associated with the timing and outcome of the Company’s ongoing internal investigation regarding its previously published results and internal controls; the ability of the company’s new management team and financial accounting staff to complete restatement and other public documents in a timely manner; as well as the risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended on December 31, 2019. March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties could significantly and adversely affect the Company’s operating results, profitability and cash flows, which in turn would have a significant and unfavorable impact on the price of the Company’s shares. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in the events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements may be based, or which may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ. those set forth in forward-looking statements.

