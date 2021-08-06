Stock Market Today: S&P and Nasdaq Hit New Highs Ahead of Jobs Day





Stocks gained ground on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest round of economic and earnings reports. Ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated non-farm wage report, data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 385,000 last week, in line with expectations, while continuing claims fell below 3 million for the first time since March 2020. “The Fed has made it clear that it wants to see further progress in the labor market before it starts to tweak monetary policy,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller gave some numbers on this,” Reinking adds, “saying that if he saw the next two jobs reports between 800,000 and 1 million, he would be ready to switch to reduction ”. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. And on the revenue side, a big turnover from the online travel agent Reserve assets (BKNG, + 5.9%) helped push the Nasdaq Composite up 0.8% to 14,895 and the S&P 500 Index up 0.6% to 4,429.10 new records. the Dow Jones Industrial Averagejumped 0.8% to 35,064. Other stock market news today:

Etsy (ETSY) was reversed after earnings, ending the session down 9.7%. The online marketplace reported higher-than-expected profits of 68 cents per share and revenue of $ 528.9 million for its second quarter, but gave revenue guidance for the current quarter that was lower than consensus estimates. analysts.

(ETSY) was reversed after earnings, ending the session down 9.7%. The online marketplace reported higher-than-expected profits of 68 cents per share and revenue of $ 528.9 million for its second quarter, but gave revenue guidance for the current quarter that was lower than consensus estimates. analysts. Quickly (FSLY) was another loser after profits, losing 10.4%. The cloud service provider said fallout from an outage in early June negatively impacted its second-quarter revenue, with the $ 85.1 million it reported falling below estimate. consensual. “We expect to see a downstream impact on revenue from the outage in the short to medium term as we work with our customers to bring their traffic back to normal levels,” Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby wrote in a comment. note to shareholders. However, FSLY reported a lower than expected loss per share of 15 cents for the three month period.

(FSLY) was another loser after profits, losing 10.4%. The cloud service provider said fallout from an outage in early June negatively impacted its second-quarter revenue, with the $ 85.1 million it reported falling below estimate. consensual. “We expect to see a downstream impact on revenue from the outage in the short to medium term as we work with our customers to bring their traffic back to normal levels,” Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby wrote in a comment. note to shareholders. However, FSLY reported a lower than expected loss per share of 15 cents for the three month period. U.S. Crude Oil Futures gained 1.4% to $ 69.09 a barrel, ending their three-day losing streak.

gained 1.4% to $ 69.09 a barrel, ending their three-day losing streak. Gold Futures ended the day down 0.3% to $ 1,808.90 an ounce.

ended the day down 0.3% to $ 1,808.90 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 3.8% to 17.28.

fell 3.8% to 17.28. Bitcoinjumped 7.1% to $ 40,687.15. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Don’t give up on small caps Small caps have been the big winners today, with the Russel 2000 rising 1.8% to 2,236. The benchmark has lagged behind its larger-cap peers in recent weeks as concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, rising inflation, and supply chain concerns have grown. leads many investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets. However, Ken Johson, an investment strategy analyst at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, believes many of these uncertainties are being ironed out as vaccination rates rise and labor supply constraints and disruption. of the supply chain are shrinking. As such, “We view the recent underperformance as an opportunity for investors and remain supportive of small cap stocks,” Johnson said. Those looking to add value to their portfolio may want to consider these high potential small cap stocks. Or, these 11 top rated Russell 2000 stocks could do the trick. All of the names on this list are considered some of the best small cap stocks to buy right now, due to their high analyst ratings and bullish outlook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/603250/stock-market-today-sp-nasdaq-scores-new-high-ahead-of-jobs-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos