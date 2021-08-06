Albany International Corp. announces the launch of a secondary offer





ROCHESTER, NH, August 05, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) (the “Company”) today announced the launch of a secondary offering of 1,566,644 Class A common shares, with a par value of $ 0.001 per share (the “ TO “) . Shares are offered by Standish Family Holdings, LLC and JS Standish Company (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”). Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds of this offering. No shares are sold by the Company. JP Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offer. JP Morgan Securities LLC proposes to offer the Class A Common Shares for sale from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, by way of trading negotiated or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. A registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is in effect. Before investing, you should read the prospectus in this registration statement, the accompanying prospectus supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. . You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement associated with this offering, when available, may be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 1- 866-803-9204. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The story continues About Albany International Corp. Albany International Corp. is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical components, utilizing advanced material processing and automation capabilities, with two main businesses. Machine Clothing is a producer of custom designed consumable fabrics and processing belts essential to the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a designer and manufacturer of advanced material-based engineering components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by US federal securities laws. Since forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the registration statement on Form S-3 under the heading “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 5, 2021 under the headings ” Caution note regarding forward-looking statements ”and“ Risk factors ”, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the headings“ Forward-looking statements ”and“ Risk factors ”, the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 under the heading “Forward-looking statements” and other applicable documents with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and the Company makes no commitment to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006147/en/ Contacts Investor Relations:

John hobbs

603-330-5897

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/albany-international-corp-announces-launch-202700521.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos