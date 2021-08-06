“JSE has outperformed the London Stock Exchange over the past ten years”





Bruce Whitfield speaks with CEO Dr Leila Fourie about interim results and future plans for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. cooldesign / 123rf.com The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) reported that its net profit after tax (NPAT) fell 28% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Its half-year results show that the JSE is under pressure from the volatility (excellent for business volumes) of the first half of 2020, Bruce Whitfield said. RELATED: JSE Closes at Highest Level for 2020 with Increasing Demand (Mid-Pandemic!) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 19% to R520 million (from R644 million in 2020). The JSE reports that earnings per share (EPS) and overall earnings per share (HEPS) fell 26%, to 420.2 cents and 420.1 cents, respectively. “Despite the constrained operating environment, JSE remains in a healthy cash position,” said CEO Leila Fourie. Resilient JSE business model in a constrained operating environment.

Read more: https://t.co/9PzpziIhzQ pic.twitter.com/hO2Nu3fCS9 JSE (@JSE_Group) August 5, 2021 Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE boss on The Money Show. We are effectively facing the confluence of three events, notwithstanding that the All Share stock index is up 15% – this market growth is achieved through much lower relative volumes and values ​​… Leila Fourie, CEO – Johannesburg Stock Exchange The first big factor that affected our position was the high base effect, which was caused by the huge hypervolatility of the last year. Leila Fourie, CEO – Johannesburg Stock Exchange We are so closely correlated to market value that it tends to skew our performance and although we are down 8% in equity market income this year, when we compare ourselves to the 2019 baseline … we We are up 15% in both volume and value, and we would be up 16% in sales. Leila Fourie, CEO – Johannesburg Stock Exchange Fourie emphasizes that the market is growing, and developing well. “It would be naive of us not to expect this drop,” she said. The results are very much in line with our budgets, they were expected and they are typical following a market event. Leila Fourie, CEO – Johannesburg Stock Exchange Fourie also comments on the high number of radiation from the JSE. “The number of write-offs is also largely due to plan arrangements or in particular the small and mid-cap market which was hit very hard during the recession.” This market tends to rebound quite quickly, she says, and the JSE is preparing for the future as well. For more details, listen to the audio clip below:

More Business More Local

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/423883/jse-is-better-performing-than-london-stock-exchange-over-last-ten-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos