Veoneer confirms receipt of Qualcomm’s proposal

STOCKHOLM, August 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) today confirmed that it has received a non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $ 37.00 per share in cash.

Veoneer’s board of directors will assess Qualcomm’s proposal in accordance with its legal obligations and the terms of the Magna merger agreement. On July 22, 2021, Veoneer announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement, approved by Veoneer’s board of directors, with Magna International Inc. The merger agreement remains in effect.

This report is information that Veoneer, Inc. is obligated to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the EVP Communications and IR agency listed above, at 7:10 p.m. CET on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Veoneer, Inc. is a world leader in automotive technology. Our goal is to create confidence in mobility. We design, develop and manufacture advanced occupant protection software, hardware and systems, advanced driver assistance systems and collaborative and automated driving for OEMs around the world. Based at Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $ 1.37 billion. The company builds on a heritage of nearly 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

