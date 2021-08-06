Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Highest Profits Since Inception





Despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted its highest profit since its inception. The exchange posted a profit of GH 23.46 million in 2020, compared to GH 8.43 million in 2019. GSE Board Chairman Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, speaking at the 31st Annual General Meeting, said this year was unusual in all respects as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has ravaged the world and posed some of the biggest organizational challenges in history. He said the GSE Composite Index closed the year at 1,941.59 points, down 13.98%, slightly above the -12.25% recorded at the end of 2019. He said the market capitalization of all listed securities ended the year with GH 54.37 billion compared to GH 56.79 billion recorded in 2019, a decrease of 4.25%. However, the Bourse had a record year in all of its markets despite difficult times. The equity market recorded its second annual trading volume in its 30-year history, with higher liquidity in the last quarter. A record 695,396,188 shares valued at GH 575,269,873.22 were traded, he said. 30 years of activity The year 2020 marked 30 years of activity for the Ghana Stock Exchange, which began operations on November 12, 1990. The AGA highlighted some of GSE’s successes and challenges over its 30 years of existence. From its humble beginnings, GSE has established three markets namely Main Market, Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for SMEs and Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) through which companies have raised more GHG 18 billion in long-term capital. In the stock markets, stocks worth GH 5.5 billion have been traded and the average annual return to investors over the past 30 years is 25%. GSE was named Africa’s Best Performing Exchange in 2008 and 2018, respectively, by Africa Investor (Ai) and continues to shine on the continent. Performance beyond expectations In his remarks, GSE chief executive Mr. Ekow Afedzie said the stock market has performed beyond expectations amid challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic which has slowed economic activity across the board. globalization, collapses businesses and cripples people’s lives. Nonetheless, the Ghanaian fixed income market (GIFM) broke the GH 100 billion cap for trading volumes and the equity market ended the year on a high despite difficult conditions, he said. note. He said the exchange had developed a 3-year strategic plan to move from a frontier market to an emerging market; demutualized entity operating at optimal capacity with an innovative and competitive orientation; and become the preferred platform for financing and investment for the public and private sectors. All of these are aimed at creating a vibrant stock exchange to support its mission of providing an efficient securities market in support of national economic development, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.african-markets.com/en/stock-markets/gse/ghana-stock-exchange-posts-highest-profit-since-inception The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos