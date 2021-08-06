Ethan Allen drops his ETH ticker symbol in a nod to Ethereum Quartz

Ethan Allen Interiors, the American furniture retailer, changes his ticker to avoid confusion with ether, the crypto asset used to pay transaction fees on the ethereum computing platform.

The company’s trade symbol will change from ETH to ETD on the New York Stock Exchange on August 16. This change will better differentiate Ethan Allen news from Ethan Allen news in search results, as Ethereum is often abbreviated as ETH, said Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen. in A declaration announcing the change. The D in the new ticker, he said, is for the design.

Being mistaken for a digital asset isn’t always negative, at least in the short term. While shares of Danbury, Connecticut-based Ethan Allen have risen 80% in the past 12 months, Ether has climbed about 500% during that time.

Companies have long since changed their names to reflect the latest investment craze, even when their actual operations had little to do with rebranding. In the 1990s, companies were inclined to add a .com to their name to take advantage of the Internet boom. More recently, executives have done the same to capitalize on interest in marijuana stocks and crypto assets.

By changing his ticker from ETH to ETD, Ethan Allen seems to be going the other way. After all, institutional investors can take advantage of the spike in sugar that comes from a rush of retail investors mixing Ethan Allen with the second most valuable digital token. But they probably don’t like the volatility that occurs when confusion is resolved.

In the meantime, a big question remains: who will claim the ETH ticker?