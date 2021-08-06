Fossil Proof Facebook Ads Viewed 431 Million Times – In One Year



new York

CNN Affairs

–

Big Oil is strategically using Facebook to bombard Americans with a constant stream of messages designed to delay the extinction of fossil fuel use, new research shows.

Pro-fossil ads have been viewed over 431 million times on Facebook



(FB) American platforms in 2020 alone, a report published Thursday by InfluenceMap found.

Despite this vast reach, the oil and gas industry spent just $ 9.6 million on ads, according to InfluenceMap, an energy and climate change think tank.

The oil and gas industry is using a more sophisticated manual to undermine climate action, which involves the use of more subtle and nuanced messaging tactics, according to the report.

Of the 25 organizations studied by InfluenceMap, the largest users of paid ads on Facebook’s US platforms were ExxonMobil.



(XOM) and the American Petroleum Institute, the industry’s powerful trading group. Exxon and API accounted for 62% of the ads analyzed by researchers.

The claims made are deliberately misleading and completely unfounded, Exxon said in a statement to CNN Business. We believe that healthy public policy is achieved when a variety of informed voices participate in the political process. For these reasons, ExxonMobil exercises its right to support and participate in political discussions.

API said in a statement to CNN Business that its work to inform the debate is grounded and validated by government and independent studies.

Our energy literacy social media posts represent only a fraction of the solid investments our companies make every day in cutting-edge technological research to shape future low-carbon efforts such as methane capture, hydrogen, carbon sequestration and the like, wrote Megan Bloomgren, senior vice president at API.

The report comes as Facebook remains under pressure for its role in spreading disinformation, including lies about the 2020 election.

It’s also just a week after a senior Exxon lobbyist appeared to reveal in an undercover video how the oil company is using its political might to undermine climate action. Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon condemned and excused for comments that have been recorded.

InfluenceMap saw a sharp increase in spending on Facebook ads in the United States from fossil fuel groups on July 15, 2020, the day after then-candidate Joe Biden announced his 2-month climate plan. Trillion dollars. Bidens’ proposal called for an end to emissions from power plants by 2035 and a sharp reduction in fossil fuel consumption to tackle the climate crisis.

The industry uses social media strategically and deploys its ads at key political moments, according to the InfluenceMap report.

The ads avoided outright climate denial. Instead, the messages sought to extend the use of oil and gas through more nuanced messaging tactics, the researchers found.

One strategy employed in the advertisements was to link the use of oil and gas to maintaining a high quality of life. Another tactic was to draw attention to voluntary measures taken by industry to tackle climate change.

The report identified 6,782 ads promoting natural gas as clean or green and noted that none of them were removed by Facebook as disinformation or misleading content.

In response to the report, a Facebook spokesperson pointed out that fossil fuel ads are not exclusive to social media.

While ads like these run on many platforms, including television networks such as CNN, Facebook offers an added layer of transparency by requiring them to be publicly available in our ad library until. seven years after their publication, the Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Facebook added that the company rejects ads when an independent fact-checking partner considers them false or misleading.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company had rejected several pro-fossil ads because they were served without proper political clearance for the ads, adding that those responsible had been placed under restrictions as a result.

The researchers said that portraying natural gas as a low-carbon fuel source obscures the fact that it is primarily made up of methane, a greenhouse gas that is much more powerful than carbon dioxide to trap heat in the atmosphere.

That’s why the International Energy Agency said in May that the world must stop drilling for oil and gas now to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Presenting fossil gas as a low-carbon fuel has increasingly been targeted by regulators as a misleading claim, according to the report, noting how, in 2019, UK advertising regulators issued a warning to Equinor about the basis of the same argument.

However, it should be noted that not so long ago, natural gas was seen by many as a transitional fuel that would ease the transition to coal. For years the The Obama-Biden administration was in favor of natural gas as a cleaner alternative.

In its statement to CNN Business, API noted that the United States produces, transports and distributes natural gas while meeting some of the highest environmental standards in the world.

Coal-dependent economies around the world are systematically turning to natural gas as a cleaner fuel source, enabling the United States to export climate advancements while strengthening our national security and supporting our economy, API said Bloomgren.

Exxon described natural gas as a versatile and abundant fuel that has helped reduce U.S. emissions since 2000. The company noted that many countries and states have included a switch to natural gas as part of their carbon reduction programs. .

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, chairman of the environment subcommittee of the House Monitoring and Reform Committee, criticized the oil and gas industry over the report’s findings.

For decades, fossil fuel companies have misled the public, regulators and Congress about the real danger posed by their products, Khanna said in a statement to CNN Business. This report proves that we know the industry’s disinformation campaign is alive and well.

Khanna reiterated that he plans to ask Exxon CEOs, Chevron



(CLC) and other fossil fuel companies to testify before its subcommittee in the coming months.

InfluenceMap pointed out that Facebook



(FB) continues to receive advertising revenue from the oil and gas industry, even though the social media company has publicly committed to support efforts to combat climate change.

Although Facebook received $ 9.6 million in revenue for the fossil fuel ads covered in the report, the researchers said the actual figure was likely higher.