FTSE plunges despite London Stock Exchange surge

Weak energy and real estate stocks held back the FTSE 100 on a calm Friday, despite a rebound of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after good results in the first half.

The blue chip index slipped 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,109, putting the index on track for a 1% weekly gain following a strong earnings season.

LSE announced a 4.6% increase in revenue for the first half of 2021 and operating profit to nearly £ 1.17bn, up from £ 457m a year ago, although the The 300-year-old stock exchange warned of rising costs in the second half of the year, especially at the expense of legacy computing.

The stock stood out at the top of the FTSE, with stocks surging 3.9% to £ 77.60, with relatively slim gains elsewhere.

“London may still be pale compared to New York in terms of new listings, but it is making sure but steady progress in attracting bigger names,” said Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The stock trading frenzy of the past year, as new investors broke into the stocks as financial markets plunged, calmed down, so the group’s secondary income plummeted as volumes were normalizing. “

Streeter added that the increase in LSE’s 7% interim dividend was a “welcome sign”, as were £ 77million in cost savings after the controversial acquisition of Refinitiv.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) fell 3.9% to £ 25.40 despite rising first half profits.

The specter of increasing global Covid-19 cases has weighed on real estate giants, with Land titles (LAND) down 1.5% to 714p and British land (BLND) down 1.4% to 519p.

Oil was another area of ​​weakness, with Shell (RDSB) falling 1% to £ 14.50 and PA (BP) slipping 0.4% at 305p.

Conversely, Cairn energy (CNE) was the top performer among mid caps after a breakthrough in its tax litigation with the Indian government. Its shares jumped 4% to 165p.

More broadly, the FTSE 250 index lost 95 points, or 0.4%, to 23,412. Asset manager Ashmore (ASHM) fell 4% to 379p, after struggling recently after a China-led selloff in the emerging market region it focuses on, while Credit Suisse also lowered its target price on the action.

After the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new highs yesterday, figures on the number of jobs created by the US labor market in July are due later, with widely varying estimates from economists making the market reaction unpredictable .

“There has been a lot of speculation about the importance of today’s jobs report in terms of the timing of a possible reduction in asset purchases, as well as when to expect a possible increase. rates, whether it’s early 2023 or late 2022, “said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

“The reality is, whatever the number is today, the picture is unlikely to be any clearer after the numbers drop.”

A renewed advice in the telegraph Questor Column for Inflation-Linked Income Investment Trusts is pushed Residential Secured Income (RESI) 4.4% higher at 109p, and Triple Indicate Social Lodging (SOHO) 1.5% up to 112.3p.

M&G Credit Income (MGCI) slipped 1.8% to 97.2p after reporting poor growth of 1.3% in the second quarter.

Among other investment companies, Fundsmith Emerging Equity (FEET) slipped 0.9% to £ 13.78 after lagging its benchmark in its first half of fiscal year value rally, posting a modest 2% gain in net asset value ( NAV) up 2% compared to the 6.4% increase in the MSCI Emerging and Frontier Markets Index.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCI) lost 1.1% to 750p after half-year results showed the UK equity income trust achieved a 14% return on investment, 2.9% ahead of the FTSE All-Share, with returns boosted by sharp rises in stock prices in the equipment rental company Ashtray (AHT), editor To come up (FUTR) and IT reseller soft cat (TBS).