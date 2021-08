Stellar earnings propel European stocks to best week in almost 5 months

(Reuters) – European stocks hit a record close on Friday, marking their best week since mid-March on a string of strong quarterly earnings and as hopes of a wider rebound led to buying in sectors linked to the economy. The DAX chart of the German stock index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on August 5, 2021. REUTERS / Staff The pan-regional STOXX 600 index hit a fifth consecutive record to gain 1.8% for the week, finishing it at 469.97 points. Bank stocks were the best performers this week, adding 4.4% as positive earnings reports from majors including HSBC and Societe Generale boosted the index. The sector also rose nearly 2% on Friday, outperforming its regional peers as German bond and US Treasury yields surged on strong US payroll data. [GVD/EUR] [US/] Energy stocks were among the best performers this week, advancing 3.6% as strong earnings and expectations of a rebound in economic activity this year pushed to buy. Recent positive data from business surveys have underscored our view that the global reopening and recovery trend remains on track. As a result, we expect cyclical parts of the market to outperform, including energy and financials, UBS analysts wrote in a note. Much stronger than expected quarterly results and a wave of merger activity fueled European equities amid lingering concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases around the world. Two-thirds of all STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67% have exceeded profit estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That’s well above the 51% beat rate in a typical trimester. Data on Friday, however, showed that German industrial production fell unexpectedly again in June, suggesting that supply chain disruptions from the pandemic are likely to persist for the time being. Among individual movers, Allianz, the continent’s largest insurer, rose 2.5% after posting a better-than-expected jump in second-quarter net income and providing a more optimistic outlook for the full year . French IT consultancy group Atos jumped 10.9% to the top of the STOXX 600, after a report said several private equity firms were leaning on the company. The London Stock Exchange Group added 5% after announcing a 4.6% increase in revenue for the first half of 2021. Italian lender Banco BPM jumped 7.3% after posting a profit in the second quarter, helped by one-time tax breaks and higher income. Among the notable drops, German meal kit delivery company HelloFresh fell 2.5% after lowering its profitability forecast for 2021 due to higher spending to capitalize on strong growth. Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath

