Business
FTSE & Co. stagnates ahead of July US jobs report
European stock markets rose on Friday following stronger-than-expected US employment data.
Data released at 1:30 p.m. London time showed the United States added 943,000 new jobs to the national payroll in July, which was above the 870,000 forecast by economists. The unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to 5.4%, well below expectations of a decline to 5.7%.
The news helped Wall Street rally to the opening. The S&P 500 (^ GSPC) was up 0.6% after half an hour of trading, while the Dow Jones (^ DJI) and the Nasdaq (^ IXIC) both gained 0.8%.
Read more: US economy recovers 943,000 jobs, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
The increase in the non-farm payroll in the United States shows that its economy continues to recover and allows the Federal Reserve to continue its plans to be in full housing mode until September and only then begin to consider the beginning of a slowdown, ”said Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.
“However, these numbers may mask something a little more troubling for the US economy. The recent increase in Delta cases will not be reflected by these numbers and, as such, the numbers from the employment will remain a bit volatile and difficult to interpret. It could even be somewhat of a highlight for employment in the United States for a while. “
European markets grew thanks to employment figures in the United States. The stock markets had spent the morning flat but the FTSE 100 (^ FTSE) was up 0.1% by mid-afternoon, while the CAC 40 (^ FCHI) is up 0.5% in Paris and on the German DAX (^ GDAXI) rose 0.2% in Frankfurt.
Read more: UK house price growth slows as stamp duty boom fades
Investors are halfway through the half-year earnings season, but Friday marked a quiet day for business updates in Europe. The only large company to report was the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L). The forex trader reported an increase in earnings when currency effects are factored in and increased their dividend from 7% to 25p per share. Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said the integration of data giant Refinitiv is progressing well. Shares rose 3.3%.
Asian markets were mixed overnight. Japan Nikkei (^ N225) rose 0.3% as the country’s main economic index beat expectations, indicating strong momentum.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng of Hong Kong (^ HSI) held steady and mainland Chinese stocks fell. The Shanghai composite (000001.SS) and the Shenzen component (399001.SZ) both lost a third of a percent.
Watch: What are PSPCs?
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-report-6-august-ftse-cac-dax-sp500-dow-jones-index-nasdaq-073304257.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]