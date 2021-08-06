Fall in UK mining stocks dampens third week of gains for FTSE 250





A broker examines financial information on computer screens in the IG Index trading room in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS / Simon Dawson / File Photo

London Stock Exchange rises on solid results

Outsourcer Capita Provides Optimistic Revenue Forecast

UK house prices jump in July as demand increases

FTSE 250 down 0.2%, FTSE 100 up 0.04% Aug 6 (Reuters) – London’s mid-cap FTSE 250 fell on Friday as mining stocks were hit by falling gold prices, shining the third straight week of gains for UK stock markets thanks to optimistic corporate earnings season. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 (.FTMC) ended the session down 0.2%, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) sinking 2.3% as gold prices fell by over 2% following a robust US employment report. The blue chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE), on the other hand, posted modest gains, boosted by a 5% jump for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) after reporting higher revenue for the former. semester 2021. Read more “This year’s IPO boom has helped boost the fortunes of the London Stock Exchange group,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “London may still be pale compared to New York in terms of new listings, but it is steadily advancing to attract bigger names.” The FTSE 100 index has rebounded nearly 10% this year and posted its best week since June on Friday thanks to strong corporate earnings and accommodative central bank policies. But a spike in inflation and COVID-19 cases has raised concerns about the economic recovery. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday inflation could be lower than what the central bank predicted in its latest forecast if the production and supply issues caused by the pandemic were resolved quickly . Read more Data earlier today showed UK house prices rose in July after falling the previous month as demand for larger homes helped soften the impact of reduced tax relief for buyers. Homebuilding stocks (.FTNMX402020) rose 1.4%. The FTSE aero (.FTNMX502010), insurance (.FTNMX303010) and energy (.FTNMX601010) indices were the best performers of the week, advancing between 4.2% and 8.2%. Outsourcer Capita (CPI.L) jumped 11.3% after saying it was on track to generate organic revenue growth in 2021 as it made a first half profit thanks to tight control costs and several new contracts. [nL4N2PD1F8] Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; edited by Uttaresh.V and Andrew Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

