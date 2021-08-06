Nasdaq reports strong earnings growth as indexation increases





When the stock market breaks records, it usually means good things for the stock markets. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Second quarter results were recently released, which were driven by record trading volumes in the US equity and options markets in the first half of 2021. Even other Nasdaq businesses, which are less transaction sensitive, also have prosperous. The Nasdaq benefits from the growing popularity of more passive and less expensive investment strategies. This continued tailwind makes the Nasdaq more than just bullish action. How indexing boosts Nasdaq activity The investment intelligence business, which includes data, analytics and indices, has experienced strong growth, driven strongly by the index activity of the Nasdaq. Every time an investor invests money in a product linked to a NASDAQ index, the company collects royalties. – a persistent trend during bull and bear markets. Nasdaq was the leader in initial public offerings (IPOs) listing 135 in the quarter. The Nasdaq won 78% of the lists, compared to its competitor Intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, he managed the cryptocurrency exchange platform offering Global Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), which was the largest direct listing in history. Direct listings allow companies to sell stocks directly to the public without an investment bank. The Nasdaq is working on other avenues to eliminate middlemen and allow companies to negotiate in the market at a lower cost. The Nasdaq has been active in mergers and acquisitions The Nasdaq has also been active on the acquisition and divestiture front, selling its fixed income trading operations to Tradeweb Markets. The company also made a strategic investment in Puro.earth, a carbon elimination market. Puro.earth allows companies to buy credits that offset their carbon footprint. Finally, the Nasdaq has integrated its private market service Nasdaq into a new joint venture with a consortium of major banks and Wall Street companies. Nasdaq Private Market allows private companies to conduct transactions such as takeover bids, block trades, and stock issues. With this solution, companies will be able to raise capital at a lower cost by eliminating the need for investment banks to perform these processes. Not cheap, but not really overpriced either The Nasdaq is trading at 27 times the EPS expected in 2021, which is near the top of its historical range. I wouldn’t say it’s expensive, but it’s also not a great deal at these prices: Like most of its competitors, the Nasdaq operates in a highly regulated industry with high barriers to entry. It is difficult for competitors to create new exchanges because investors want to go where most people are already trading. This means the Nasdaq will trade at a multiple of premium, especially against its non-GAAP earnings growth, which is expected to be 12% this year. The Nasdaq also pays a quarterly dividend, but the 1.1% yield is small. However, the company has just increased its dividend by 10%. The action is likely to be held at these levels, but would be attractive on a pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/06/nasdaq-reports-strong-earnings-growth-as-indexing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos