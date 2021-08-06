5 IPO stocks to watch in August

The IPO boom in the United States that began in 2020 accelerated in 2021 thanks in large part to …

The IPO boom in the United States that began in 2020 accelerated in 2021 thanks in large part to record stock prices. Proceeds from traditional IPOs are up 232% in 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to Renaissance Capital.

In fact, over 250 IPOs have been completed so far this year, surpassing the total of 218 for the year 2020.

By the end of the year, Renaissance expects 2021 to break the record for most annual IPO fundraisers established in the dot-com era.

In July, the hottest new listing was the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock trading app (ticker: HOOD). After pricing its IPO on the low side of its target range, Robinhood stumbled out of the doors, ending its first day of trading down more than 8%. Since then, the stock has recovered dramatically.

Investors and analysts expect the IPO boom to continue in August. Here are five IPOs to watch out for:

– Weber (WEBR)

– Authentic Brand Group (AUTH)

– The fresh market (TFM)

– Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

– WCG Clinic (WCGC)

Weber (WEBR)

Weber began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. The company reportedly sold 18 million shares at $ 14 apiece the day before, falling short of plans to raise around $ 800 million by selling 46.8 million IPO shares at a price range of $ 15 to $ 17 per action. This target range had valued the company at around $ 5 billion.

Weber is a leading brand in outdoor cooking products including charcoal grills, gas grills, electric grills, smart grills and smokers. The price of the company’s products ranges from $ 40 from portable charcoal grills to high-end smart gas grills that sell for up to $ 3,000.

Grill competitor Traeger Inc. ( TO COOK) completed its IPO at the end of July and the stock opened 22% above its IPO price on its first day of listing.

In its IPO documents, Weber declared a 24% share of the entire global outdoor grill market, with 23% in the United States. In the six-month period ending March 31, 2021, Weber’s revenue increased 62% to $ 963 million. and its net profit more than tripled to $ 74 million.

Authentic Brands Group Inc. (AUTH)

Brand management firm Authentic Brands rushed to buy out struggling retailers who have been forced into bankruptcy in recent years. The company has partnered with shopping center operators Simon Property Group Inc. ( SPG) and Brookfield Property Partners LP ( BPY) to acquire Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and other popular brands. Authentic also owns Lucky Brands and Juicy Couture.

Many retail brand owners have sold underperforming assets, but Authentic has sought to expand its holdings. In June, the company acquired Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene in a $ 220 million deal.

On July 6, Authentic Brands officially filed its IPO documents. In the filing, the company said its net profit increased from $ 45 million in 2016 to $ 211 million in 2020, and that its revenues increased from $ 165 million to $ 489 million in the same. period. Authentic is reportedly looking for an IPO valuation of around $ 10 billion.

Authentic Brands has yet to announce an official IPO date, but the stock will likely begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol AUTH sometime in August.

Le Marché Frais Inc. (TFM)

The Fresh Market delicatessen chain has enjoyed a unique relationship with Wall Street for the past 11 years. The company first went public in 2010, but struggled to compete with Whole Foods, Kroger Co. ( KR) and others.

Global management of Apollo Inc. ( APO) ultimately privatized The Fresh Market in 2016 as part of a $ 1.36 billion buyout deal. The repurchase price of $ 28.50 per share represented a premium of around 30% over The Fresh Market’s IPO price six years earlier.

After spending several years restructuring The Fresh Market’s business, Apollo goes public again. On July 16, The Fresh Market officially filed an IPO application to raise up to $ 100 million. Renaissance Capital says the $ 100 million amount is probably just a placeholder, and the actual IPO could raise up to $ 250 million.

The Fresh Market reported revenue of $ 1.9 billion for the 12 months ending April 2021. No official IPO date has been announced, but the stock will likely join the Nasdaq under the TFM ticker in August.

Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining is a cryptocurrency mining company that is currently focused on mining Bitcoin. The company owns and 100% operates approximately 1,800 crypto asset mining computers.

Cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed since the start of 2020 as a growing number of young investors view digital currency as the best way to hedge against fiat currency inflation. In its July 27 IPO filing, Stronghold reported revenue of $ 7 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2021.

Although this turnover is relatively small, investors should not underestimate the potential valuation that a cryptocurrency miner could achieve in a market hungry for pure cryptocurrency stocks. Stronghold also reportedly made three definitive deals to purchase 27,300 additional mining computers.

Stronghold expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol SDIG in the near future.

WCG Clinic Inc. (WCGC)

WCG Clinical is a clinical trial solutions company providing services to biopharmaceutical contract research companies and organizations. The company specializes in study planning, patient engagement, and regulatory and scientific review services.

In its IPO documents, WCG reported revenue of $ 498 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2021. On July 27, the company announced plans to raise $ 720 million in selling 45 million IPO shares in a target price range of $ 15 to $ 17 per share. The proposed price bracket would have valued WCG Clinical at around $ 6.1 billion.

WCG planned to list on Nasdaq under the symbol WCGC on August 5, but postponed its IPO until the last minute. CEO Donald Deieso has reportedly said the company “may reassess in the future when conditions are more conducive to sharing our unique history and market opportunities.” Investors could get more updates on the reason for the postponement of the IPO and the company’s plans for the future sometime in August.

5 IPO stocks to watch in August originally appeared on usnews.com