The RealReal to Settle Shareholder Ownership Lawsuit Regarding Company Authentication Requests

RealReal is set to settle the lawsuit filed against it in November 2019 by a number of shareholders, who accuse the resale giant, a range of its executives and its IPO underwriters ) deceptive investors. on the nature of its authentication process before and in the wake of its IPO in June 2019, thus artificially inflating the price of the company’s NASDAQ-traded shares and then hurting those same shareholders when artificial inflation sets in. is dissipated. In a case filed late last month, attorney for lead plaintiff Michael Sanders asked to suspend the deadlines in the case, alerting the court that the parties had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case.

In a stipulation since approved and in a proposed order suspending the deadlines for motions dated July 28, lawyers for both parties revealed that while the parties were unable to resolve this issue in mediation , after weeks of ongoing settlement discussions under the leadership of Judge Phillips, [they] accepted a proposal from mediators and reached an agreement in principle to resolve this action on July 27, 2021, subject to certain questions, in particular the formalization of the final terms of the settlement. The stipulation also said that plaintiffs would file a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement within 60 days of court approval.

“False statements and omissions”

The deal between the parties comes months after The RealReal (TRR) and the individual defendants, including TRR Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright, CFO Matt Gustke, CFO Steve Lo, members of the Board of Directors of the TRR like Stefan Larsson and underwriters such as Credit Suisse Securities, B of A Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC, among others, have sought to have two of the Securities Exchange Act charges dismissed in the second amended complaint. complainants.

At the heart of the complainants’ case is their claim that TRR has made false statements of material fact, including that all of its articles go through a rigorous authentication process by highly qualified experts and / or have not. not included material facts in its registration documents prior to its IPO, and that these false and misleading statements continued in the months following the IPO, thus artificially inflating the share price. Beyond that, the complainants have pointed to a number of other false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts ”that TRR and co. did about its “alleged authentication process.” For example, the plaintiffs claim that on the day of RTR’s IPO, Wainwright appeared on CNBC and said that every item on the site had already been inspected, authenticated before being on the site.

Months later, the plaintiffs claim that the real nature of TRR’s authentication process and, therefore, its alleged misrepresentation and omissions were exposed in articles published by CNBC and other sites, thus proving the value of [TRR] common stock to decline significantly. This caused damage to the plaintiffs and prompted them to take legal action, accusing the RTR of violating the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. (The lawsuit also names a number of officers and board members of TRR, as well as its IPO underwriters as defendants because of the power they had to run the shares of the company. to engage in the unlawful acts and conduct alleged herein, thereby, acting with scienter [as] they knew that public documents and statements issued or disseminated on behalf of the company were materially false and misleading.)

The plaintiffs filed a second amended complaint after a federal court in California agreed to dismiss part of the federal securities action, and shortly thereafter, the TRR filed a second motion to dismiss on the grounds that the latest version of the twice amended complaint adds few new allegations. that do not save Exchange Act claims from termination.

Motion to dismiss

In their June 14 nonsuit motion, the San Francisco-based luxury goods resale pioneer and co. argued that even after Sanders and two other named complainants were given the opportunity to amend their complaint, they failed to demonstrate again that the defendants violated the Exchange Act by allegedly misleading consumers as to the nature of TRR’s authentication practices and the risk that [its] the authentication process was inadequate. As a result, the company’s stock price fell when details of alleged shortcomings in its methods of separating the real from the counterfeit were made public through media reports in 2019.

Mainly, TRR and co. argued that the complainants have not sufficiently established that the disputed statements are, in fact, false or misleading, as required by a viable claim under the Exchange Act, the statements comprising: (1) Authentication is literally everything we do. It’s at the heart of who we are, of what our brand stands for. It’s on our behalf, there is nothing more important in what we do; (2) authentication is essential and central to our brand and that editors receive daily, weekly and monthly training; (3) during their first month on the job, we require our writers to receive a minimum of 30 hours of training, including onboarding, matchmaking, daily training sessions and quizzes; And (4) that each writer / authenticator receive 30 hours of training.

According to the TRR, the plaintiffs’ securities fraud complaint under Section 10 (b) of the Exchange Act requires them to allege facts “sufficient to establish a material misrepresentation or omission”, among others. elements. Complainants fail on this front, according to TRR, because the statements at issue are not really misleading, that is, they do not affirmatively create the impression of a state of affairs which differs from substantially from that which actually exists. TRR further claimed that at least some of the statements, namely those about how authenticity is at the heart of its business, amounted to vague and generalized statements of corporate optimism or mere statements of mere puff, [which] are not exploitable.

Beyond this, the TRR argued that the claimants’ claim under the Exchange Act fails because they failed to adequately meet the additional required elements, as they failed to establish a strong scienter’s inference, and their claims of loss causation are insufficient to support their alleged recourse period for the exchange. Deed claims.

In an order of July 28, the court granted the parties’ stipulation and suspended the next deadlines in the case.

The wide view: TRR is not out of the woods just yet, as the impending settlement is likely to bring a related lawsuit back to the forefront after it was suspended last fall pending the outcome of the case at hand. In her September 2020 complaint, TRR shareholder Iwona Grzelak accused a range of individuals connected with the company of intentionally or recklessly breaching their fiduciary duties as directors and / or officers, and violated US stock exchange law. Because the Grzelaks lawsuit challenges allegedly substantially similar conduct and involves questions of law and fact substantially similar to those alleged in the federal securities action that the TRR shareholder Michael Sanders filed in November 2019, in which he accused the company and its IPO underwriters of misleading investors about the nature of its authentication process, the court agreed to stay the Grzelaks case.

And yet The RealReal is still embroiled in its lengthy legal battle with Chanel, which was also suspended this spring, with Judge Gabriel Gorstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York City issuing a joint stipulation and order. in April, thus suspending for three months the proceedings in infringement and trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition, in view of an agreement between the parties to participate in the mediation. This stay has since been extended until September 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, TRR provided its latest monthly trade update this week, revealing that its gross merchandise volume (i.e. the total value of used luxury goods sold) for the month of July s ‘was about $ 116.6 million, an increase of 56% year-over-year and 53% compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, the reseller said its average order value for the 31-day period was approximately $ 502, up 13% year-over-year and 16%. % compared to the same period in 2019.

The case is Michael Sanders, et al. v. The Realreal, Inc., et al. 5: 19-cv-07737 (ND Cal).