Robinhoods share price rises more than 13% to end incredible first week





Robinhood made headlines this week after its share price rose sharply. The fintech company closes the week with another 10% increase in the share price. Hood ends debut week in great style Robinhood shares continued their excellent start on the stock market, rising more than 10% on Friday. HOOD is now one of the most volatile stocks on the market having ended its first week with resounding success. Fintech Robinhood went public this week, becoming the last financial trading services company to go public on the NASDAQ. Thanks to his performances during his first week, HOOD is currently up over 70%, making it one of the best performers on the market. The company reiterated earlier today that it is not selling its shares despite the huge price hike over the past week. Robinhood said, Robinhood does not itself sell additional securities but has filed Resale S-1 on behalf of some of its shareholders under a pre-existing contractual obligation. HOOD stock chart. Source: FXEMPIRE As of this writing, HOOD is trading at $ 55.94 per share, fully recovering from yesterday’s decline. HOOD fell nearly 27% yesterday after news surfaced that existing shareholders would sell up to 97.9 million shares in the weeks and months to come. However, the company denied this claim, which led to the massive increase in its stock price today. HOOD experiences a first dream performance on the market Robinhood is one of the world’s leading stock trading apps. Its performance in recent days reiterates its position in the world of fintech. HOOD began trading on the stock exchange on Tuesday, its price rising 24%, topping its IPO price by $ 38. In the beginning, HOOD had a few large investors, including Arm Invest, led by Cathie Wood. HOODs’ performance skyrocketed on Wednesday, increasing by more than 50%, leading to comparisons with meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. However, Thursday did not go as planned, with the share price falling 27% following news that investors are looking to sell their shares. The story continues However, the rally resumed today, with HOOD up more than 10% to stabilize above the $ 55 mark. Currently, HOOD is up over 70% since going public a few days ago. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/robinhood-stock-price-rallies-over-154601269.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos