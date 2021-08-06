Business
SEC Endorses Nasdaq Plan to Strengthen Diversity on Boards of Directors
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listens during a meeting of the Financial Stability Supervisory Board (FSOC) at the US Treasury in Washington, DC, the United States, Monday, December 9, 2013.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved new Nasdaq rules that will require companies that list shares on its exchanges to meet certain race and gender goals.
The announcement by Wall Street’s main regulator marks the end of a months-long debate in the SEC over whether to approve further changes at one of the world’s largest stock market operators.
The rules will ensure that company boards meet racial and gender diversity requirements or require companies to explain in writing why they have not done so.
The Nasdaq’s goal for most American businesses is to have at least one female director in addition to another board member who identifies as a member of a racial minority or LGBTQ community.
“These rules will allow investors to better understand the approach of Nasdaq-listed companies to board diversity, while ensuring that these companies have the flexibility to make decisions that best serve their shareholders,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in a statement.
“These rules reflect investor calls for greater transparency about who runs public companies, and a wide range of commentators have supported the proposed board diversity disclosure rule,” he said. added.
The rule changes also require companies to publish diversity statistics about their boards. The Nasdaq found in a study conducted in 2020 that more than 75% of its listed companies would not have met the proposed requirements.
The exchange operator applauded the order of the SEC in a press release.
“We are delighted that the SEChas approved Nasdaq’s proposal to improve board diversity disclosure and encourage the creation of more diverse boards through a market-driven solution,” Nasdaq said . “We look forward to working with our companies to implement this new listing rule and establish a new standard of corporate governance.”
Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee blasted the plan when the Nasdaq first released it in December. The group called the Nasdaq’s move excessive and an example of a company inappropriately advocating a political agenda.
Sen. Pat Toomey, the committee’s top Republican, criticized the SEC’s decision and the Nasdaq’s efforts on Friday.
“Corporate boards, like all organizations, can benefit from a variety of perspectives, but NASDAQ’s single quota misses the mark,” he said in an emailed statement. “By defining diversity by race, gender and sexual orientation, NASDAQ’s mandate will inevitably push companies to subordinate crucial factors such as knowledge, experience and expertise when selecting board members. “
“I am disappointed that President Gensler is turning a financial regulator into a progressive social engineering laboratory,” he added.
Toomey asked the then-candidate Gensler in March if he thought boards should be “forced or coerced into meeting some sort of quota when it comes to race, gender or sexual orientation.” “.
Gensler responded by touting the benefits of diversity more widely and among the ranks of the commission. Democrats and some companies, including Goldman Sachs, have backed the Nasdaq initiative.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/06/sec-approves-nasdaqs-plan-to-boost-diversity-on-corporate-boards.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]