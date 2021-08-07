NSAV ANNOUNCES ITS MONDAY LAUNCH ON CRYPTO-CURRENCY EXCHANGE





London, England, 06 Aug 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the company is on track for the Mondays (Aug 9, 2021) launch of its wholly owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which will carry the brand name NSAV. The launch will officially mark the company’s entry into the global $ 2,000 billion cryptocurrency market and make NSAV the second publicly traded U.S. company to own a cryptocurrency exchange, after Coinbase. https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $ 85 billion. The Company believes it has the expertise and skills to avoid the legal and regulatory issues that have plagued Coinbase and Binance recently. NSAV management believes that the Company can capture a significant share of the massive Chinese cryptocurrency market, given the expertise of its management and strategic partners. Currently, the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange https://www.huobi.com/en-us/ has a 24-hour transaction volume of over $ 6 billion and 40% of its users are from China. Huobi is the world number 3 in daily revenue at $ 2.29 million, behind only Upbit https://sg.upbit.com/home $ 3.42 and industry leader, Binance https://www.binance.com/fr to $ 3.48 million. NSAV added a countdown timer to their corporate website, https://nsavholdinginc.com/ in order to keep shareholders informed exactly how much time remains before the official launch of our cryptocurrency exchange. NSAV management and its partners are pioneers in the digital asset and blockchain industry. The team is led by the Director of NSAV, Mr. Yuen Wong. Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end-to-end real estate investment ecosystem powered by Blockchain and powered by the LABS ecosystem token via Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Governance. As one of the founders of Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange, Mr. Wong has helped BitMart become a leading global digital asset trading platform, with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the best. crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. The Bitmarts platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour transaction volume of around $ 2 billion. The story continues NSAV management issued the following statement: We are really excited to be able to provide weekly updates to our shareholders and to be on track to launch our own cryptocurrency exchange. NSAV’s vision is to build a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technology solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology. For more information, please contact NSAV at [email protected] The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech The NSAV website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe havens thus created. . Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to achieve its stated business plan. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are reasonable, that any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, no assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements included in this press release. press will prove to be precise. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, the inclusion of this information should not be construed as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person. Contact

Net Savings Bond, Inc.

[email protected]

