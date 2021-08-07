Global Stock Markets Vary Before US Jobs Reports | Works





Beijing (AP) The global stock market was mixed on Friday as investors monitored US employment data for updates on how the coronavirus relapse is affecting the world’s largest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt rose. Shanghai has declined, Tokyo has progressed, and Hong Kong has remained the same. Wall Street futures were little changed, but investors waited for July’s employment data to show how the new disease control controls will affect jobs and wages. They were encouraged by a drop in jobless claims in the United States on Thursday. Forecasters predict that the US economy, which has lost about 6 million jobs from pre-pandemic levels, will add about 870,000, up from 850,000 in June. ThinkMarkets’ Fawad Razaqzada said in a report that it could help Federal Reserve members who wish to soften economic stimulus through bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. “With reports of one or two very good jobs in the coming months, many Fed policymakers will qualify to start the normalization process,” Razaqzada said. Declared. London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged at 7,120.60 early in trading, while the Frankfurt DAX opened at 15,744.67, up 0.3%. The CAC in Paris stood at 6,781.19, up 0.5%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 futures contract fell less than 0.1%. On Thursday, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, up 0.6% after falling 14,000 jobless claims last week. The Dow Jones rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3,450.37, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was flat at 26,207.96. Chinese stocks have been hit by a series of antitrust and data security campaigns against tech companies. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 27,799.67 after Japanese workers’ cash incomes fell for the first time in four months in June. Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 3,268.56, while Sydney’s ASX-S & P200 was unchanged at 7,512.10. India’s Sensex index lost 0.4% to 54,275.16. New Zealand and Singapore increased, but Bangkok and Jakarta decreased. In the energy market, electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange pushed benchmark US crude oil up 7 cents to $ 69.16 per barrel. The deal added 94 cents to $ 69.09 on Thursday. In London, Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, rose 9 cents to $ 71.38 a barrel. The last session was up 91 cents to $ 71.29. The dollar fell from 109.76 yen on Thursday to 109.81 yen. The euro went from $ 1.1836 to $ 1.1809.

