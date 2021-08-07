Akron’s Goodyear Says Revenue and Profits Helped By Purchase of Cooper Tire





Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper, another Ohio tire maker, helped boost Akron company’s second-quarter revenue and earnings. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. overcame a loss of nearly $ 700 million a year ago to a profit for the quarter ending June 30. Company executives said last year that the second quarter of 2020 was possibly the toughest in Goodyear’s more than 120-year history. This time around, the company said it continues to see signs of a broad economic recovery. Akron’s tire maker on Friday reported net profit of $ 67 million, or 27 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $ 4 billion. This compares to a loss of $ 696 million, or $ 2.97 per share, on revenue of $ 2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The loss a year ago was largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to a charge on its TireHub interest and costs associated with a plant shutdown in Alabama. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $ 79 million, or 32 cents per share, compared to a loss of $ 437 million a year ago. Cooper Tire sales help increase revenue Second quarter results include the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for the first time. which closed on June 7. Cooper contributed $ 256 million in sales, with the brand having an operating loss of $ 16 million in part because of merger-related costs. Goodyear also noted that latest second quarter sales by nearly $ 4 billion were higher than in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2021, Goodyear reported net income of $ 79 million, or 32 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $ 7.5 billion. That compares to a loss of $ 1.3 billion, or $ 5.62 per share, for the same six-month period in 2020. The second quarter results exceeded analysts’ expectations. The shares closed up $ 1, or 6.6%, at $ 16.26 on Friday. Shares over the past 52 weeks have ranged from a low of 7.28 to a high of $ 20.70. We achieved merger-adjusted segment operating profit significantly higher than last year and nearly 60% higher than in the second quarter of 2019, “said Richard Kramer, chief executive officer and chairman, in a statement. “Our strong results reflect the continued recovery in demand, including above-market growth in many of our businesses.” A broad economic recovery remains robust, especially in the United States and China, Kramer said. The addition of Cooper Tire in early June also contributed to our strong growth in merger adjusted earnings, and we welcome all of our new colleagues to the Goodyear family, ”said Kramer. “Our teams are now focused on integrating our activities and operating the suit. to provide improved service to our customers and consumers. Unit volumes of tires increase Unit tire volumes for the quarter totaled 37.5 million, up 84% from a year ago, Goodyear said. The volume of replacement tires increased 78%, reflecting both the continued recovery of the industry and market share gains, the company said. The volume of original equipment units rose 109%, driven by higher vehicle production and increased market share, the company said. Jim Mackinnon covers business. He can be reached at 330-996-3544 or [email protected] Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or at www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

