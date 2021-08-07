Business
After a 325% increase, here’s why Moderna Stock must keep running
In November 2020, I estimated that its Covid-19 vaccine – now dubbed SpikeVax – could add up to $ 35 billion to Modernas’ revenue.
Since then, its stock has climbed 325%, from $ 98 to $ 416, as of Aug. 5.
I think his shares have yet to increase. How? ‘Or’ What? It seems likely that Moderna will provide a Covid-19 booster and its revenue for 2022 and 2023 looks strong.
(I have been stung twice with SpikeVax and have no financial interest in any of the titles mentioned in this article).
Boffo Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2021
Moderna exceeded analysts’ expectations for second-quarter revenue growth and announced a $ 1 billion share buyback. According to Investors Business Daily Modernas’ second quarter revenue of $ 4.35 billion was about 6200% higher than a year earlier and exceeded expectations by about $ 250 million. Its earnings per share of $ 6.46 was 8.4% above consensus.
While Modernas’ financial forecast for the rest of the year is unquantified, analysts expect rapid growth. Modernas CFO David Meline said on the earnings conference call that Moderna expects [its] growth rate to be accelerated as the business grows rapidly.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Investors Business Daily reported that analysts polled by FactSet expect Modernas revenue to grow by a four-digit percentage to $ 5.82 billion, as it posts EPS of $ 8.11 per compared to the losses of the previous year.
Covid-19 booster injections could boost revenue
Moderna suggested people should be reminded before this winter. According to BarronsModerna said his shots were still 92 percent effective after four months.
However, Moderna is confident that booster injections targeting more contagious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus against which its booster vaccine candidates appear to demonstrate strong antibody responses would be desirable before winter.
If Moderna provides these boosters, there is an unknown amount of upward revenue potential in 2021. CEO Stéphane Bancel said in his August 5 Investor Conference CallWe are working to shift the business from primary COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021 to a COVID-19 recall in 2021 and 2022 and beyond.
Modernas’ future revenue looks strong
Modernas’ future revenue potential appears strong given orders for its Covid-19 vaccine and progress in moving some of the vaccines in its research portfolio closer to regulatory approval.
Last November, I estimated Modernas 2021’s revenue could increase by around $ 35 billion from purchases of its Covid-19 vaccine. This assumed that Moderna would produce around a billion doses to fulfill orders worldwide at an average price of $ 34.70 for total revenue of $ 34.7 billion in 2021. At the time, Moderna was invoicing $ 24.80 per dose in the United States and between $ 32 and $ 37 per dose outside the United States.
He hasn’t reached those heights yet, but he’s doing very well.
For 2022, Moderna has pledged to deliver $ 12 billion worth of Covid vaccine doses, of which it expects to earn between two and three billion with options to sell an additional 8 billion doses of Covid.
Moderna also signs agreements for 2023 “as forward-looking countries prepare for the endemic phase of Covid-19,” noted Investors Business Daily.
Moderna has reportedly increased the price per dose of its Covid vaccine to the European Union. According to Quartz, the new initial purchase price per dose in EU contracts rose 12.8% to $ 25.50. Price increases could give way to surprisingly high Moderna revenues.
Moderna – which had 12 drug candidates in development as of May 2020, begins late-stage testing of its influenza and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and plans to begin a Phase 3 study of its cytomegalovirus vaccine later in 2021, according to Investors Business Daily.
Is Moderna overvalued?
Analysts say Moderna stock could be overvalued.
For example. Morningstar estimates that the fair value of Modernas is only $ 159 38% of its current price.
It comes after analyst Karen Anderson raised her assumptions about international developed market prices for the COVID-19 vaccine (at $ 35 per dose), assumed approval probabilities for the infectious disease vaccine pipeline of the business (now in a 50% to 70% range), and [added] revenue for the company’s most recent clinical stage program.
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer
OPIE
As Singh wrote, the Modernas non-COVID-19 pipeline is still 2-3 years away from commercialization and its Covid-19 vaccine will begin to face financial pressures as early as 2023, according to MarketWatch.
With the stock falling 1.2% in pre-market trading, I think Modernas’ upside earnings surprise potential will challenge the pessimists.
