The Mexican stock market drops 0.04% but closes the week with a moderate gain of 0.48%





RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) lost 0.04% of its leading indicator on Friday to 51,113.85 points, but ended the week with a moderate gain of 0.48%. “The performance of the local market was determined throughout the week by the risk appetite of the rest of the Western markets and not by internal factors,” said Luis Alvarado, analyst at Efe Banco Base. Read also: Discover our report on Mexico At the same time, within the Price and Quotations (IPC) index, the main BMV indicator, “weekly gains were recorded at 17 issuers, ie 50% of the sample currently made up of 34 companies”. The specialist pointed out that there was greater demand for sectors sensitive to the economic cycle, such as BanBajio (+ 6.9% weekly), Grupo Mxico (+ 3.94%), Cementos Chihuahua (+ 2.14% ) and Grupo Carso (+ 2.09%). “Which were among the five companies with the highest weekly performances”. Despite the loss on Friday, the Mexican index has recorded a cumulative performance so far this year of 15.99%. During the day, the Mexican peso depreciated 0.65% against the dollar, trading at 20.05 units per greenback in the interbank market. The CPI closed at 51,113.85 units with a loss of 21.08 points and a negative change of 0.04% from the previous session. The volume traded in the market reached 173.3 million shares for an amount of 13,417 million pesos (approximately $ 669.1 million). Of the 653 companies that traded during the day, 395 ended with their prices rising, 231 suffered losses and another 27 closed unchanged. The stocks with the biggest upward variation were Banco Santander (SAN), with 6.86%; the automobile transport company Grupo Traxin (TRAXION A), with 3.03%, and Banco Santander Mxico (BSMX B), with 2.93%. In contrast, the companies with the greatest downward variation were Value Grupo Financiero (VALUEGF O), with -10.85%; the Anheuser-Busch Inbev brewery (ANB), with -9.46%, and the sea carrier Grupo TMM (TMM A), with -4.73%. During the day, two sectors gained, financials (0.38%) and consumer staples (0.37%), and two lost, materials (-0.69%) and industrials (- 0.54%).

