Lyft and Uber prices are high. Waiting times are long and drivers are rareExBulletin

Education Images / Lindsey Nicholson / Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Jenny Park recently landed at Los Angeles International Airport from New York and was planning to take an Uber home to her in the Highland Park neighborhood.
Before ordering the car, she was hit with a sticker: the trip would cost $ 150, or about half the price of her flight from New York.
“I roll my eyes towards the back of my head until I can’t roll them anymore,” Park said. “This is literally how I felt.”
She tried Lyft. The rate was not much different.
Both ridesharing apps predicted cars would reach Park for half an hour.
“It’s meant to be like a cab service that’s meant to be convenient,” Park said. “But a 30 minute wait is not practical.”
Not practical, but it’s the new standard in ridesharing apps: expensive fares and long waits, as Lyft and Uber grapple with a driver shortage that makes drivers feel the pain and companies sweeten the pot for attract more drivers to the road.
The companies offer one-time signing bonuses for new drivers and other cash benefits for taking additional trips. But incentives don’t solve the problem.
In some cities, Uber and Lyft prices are up 79% from pre-pandemic levels, according to analytics firm Gridwise Inc.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledges the prices are higher, although he said outside estimates are exaggerated. He said in a series of tweets in June, fares only jumped 30%, pointing out that drivers’ wages also jumped 37%.
“Drivers increasingly want to get back on the road,” Khosrowshahi told investors during an earnings call on Wednesday. “But in big cities like New York, San Francisco and LA, demand continues to exceed supply and prices and wait times remain above our comfort levels.”
Lyft CFO Brian Roberts told investors this week that the driver crisis shouldn’t be a long-term challenge.
“We expect you to see people who enjoy the independence of concert work come back to carpooling,” said Roberts, noting that at the moment “it’s very lucrative driving.”
Who benefits the most from the higher fares, Uber and Lyft or the drivers?
Whether those higher Lyft and Uber costs translate into better pay for drivers depends on how the numbers are dissected. A majority of a dozen Los Angeles drivers surveyed by NPR said their income had increased, but that was due to bonuses for hitting ride quotas, not because they pocketed the extra cost of each ride. individual.
Harry Campbell, founder of the The carpooling guy, who frequently polls ride-sharing drivers, said overall driver compensation had peaked in five years, not only in big cities, but also in smaller markets.
Drivers earn more, but Campbell said Uber benefits the most from the high fares.
For example, for a rate of $ 100 instead of the normal rate $ 50 due to peak customer demand, the driver does not earn double even if he pays twice the normal fare.
Campbell said that in this situation, Uber drivers are no longer paid a percentage of the cost of the trip. Instead, Uber pays drivers a set amount for the length and distance of the trip, plus a bonus if demand is high. In other words, when drivers are needed most, their pay is decoupled from what customers pay.
“Uber is doing a big percentage on this ride,” Campbell said. “The concern is that Uber will continue to increase its uptake over time because there is no transparency.”
Gad Allon, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania who studies odd-job economics, said if drivers want drivers to be better paid in the long run, then they will have to adapt to longer trips. expensive.
For years, Lyft and Uber have kept passenger fares relatively low. It is part of a strategy to gain market share and was made possible by generous, long-term funding from venture capitalists. But companies have struggled to show investors that they can be profitable. Allon said that achieving this goal, while increasing drivers’ incomes, will most likely result in higher prices for the foreseeable future.
“We can’t complain to Lyft and Uber that we pay more and also demand that drivers be paid more,” Allon said. “We just got used to investors subsidizing our cheap trips from point A to point B. It is not sustainable.”
Unhappy riders and new stresses for drivers
In Los Angeles, driver Jafet Gomez said most drivers complain about rising prices and long wait times.
Gomez is new to working together. His father, an Uber driver, received a $ 500 bonus from the company for convincing his son to get behind the wheel.
Now Gomez, who is a mechanical engineering student, drives an Uber as a summer job. Twelve hours a day.
“It’s bad enough for your body. Because you sit for a long time, nonstop,” Gomez said..
Her body hurts and feels stiff. He understands why, during the pandemic, many are fed up with driving for a living.
“And then once you get home you’re tired, you don’t want to do anything, so I get it,” he said.
The work has become more intense with so few drivers on the road. Across town, Roger Lara says he zigzags across town to pick up passengers. It’s Los Angeles. This therefore means congested journeys with traffic in a city with endless sprawl.
“Sometimes a ride will take you into the mountains, and guess what? You’ve got an hour back on your own. And how much gas are you going to waste?” he said.
Lara and two of her Lyft and Uber driver friends think they have a solution: They resign to become truck drivers.
But for people calling Lyfts and Uber right now, it’s kind of a disaster. Or as rider Jenny Park said, “It’s a *** show.”
The high fares prompted Park to plan more carpools, to avoid carpools altogether, and to use public transportation. The pricing is even making her consider the Lyft and Uber industry in turmoil.
“Lately,” she said. “I’m really thinking more seriously about getting in the yellow cabs.”
