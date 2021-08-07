United Airlines will require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus





United Airlines said on Friday it would require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this fall. It was the first major airline to establish such a mandate and the last of a small but growing number of companies to do so. Also on Friday, Amazon, the country’s second-largest private employer, and JPMorgan Chase re-launched mask warrants for vaccinated workers. We hope this will only be necessary for a few weeks, wrote to its Amazon warehouse workers on Friday, which allowed vaccinated workers to dispense with face coverings. Everyone can do their part to speed up our return to normalcy by getting vaccinated. JPMorgan, the country’s largest bank, said unvaccinated employees must be tested at least twice a week and would not be allowed to attend indoor employee events with 25 or more people. The company’s operating committee also said in a memo that the company will continue our previously announced return-to-office schedule, although many companies, including financial firms BlackRock and Wells Fargo, have postponed their plans to return to the office. mandatory return.

Amazon had previously told its employees that they wouldn’t be called back to the office until January, pushing back a deadline that had been set for early September. But he did not indicate any change in his vaccination policy, which encourages but does not mandate vaccination. Hours after United’s announcement, Frontier Airlines, a much smaller carrier, said it would also require vaccines for all employees. Frontiers’ term begins October 1. Uniteds employees will be required to upload proof of vaccination within five weeks of full approval of a vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (not the Federal Drug Administration as reported here earlier) or before October 25, whichever comes first. Those who provide proof by September 20 will receive a full day’s pay, excluding pilots and flight attendants who have already received a union-negotiated bonus to get vaccinated. So far, around 90 percent of U.S. pilots and 80 percent of its flight attendants have been vaccinated, the airline said. We have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than keeping you safe while you are at work, and the facts are perfectly clear: Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, Scott Kirby, the airline’s chief executive, and Brett Hart, its chairman, said in a note to their staff. Employees who do not comply with the new policy will be terminated. And while United will allow exceptions for religious or medical reasons, documents will be required.

Mr Kirby first pitched the idea of ​​a mandate at an internal forum in January, saying United would be among the first wave of companies to demand the vaccination. Delta Air Lines requires new employees to be vaccinated, but existing employees are exempt. American Airlines does not put mandates in place for employees or customers, its chief executive, Doug Parker, said in an interview with New York Times columnist Kara Swisher. Airlines have generally rejected the idea of ​​customer warrants. Mr Parker said in the interview that this would cause huge delays. The Managing Director of Deltas, Ed Bastian, said on CNBC this week that it would be very difficult to require clients to receive a vaccine that had not yet been fully approved by the federal government. Lananh Nguyen and Karen way contributed reports.

