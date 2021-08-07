How to buy travel insurance required for cruises – Forbes Advisor





Compare and buy travel insurance for 2021 Compare quotes with more than 22 travel insurers If you’ve booked a cruise, be sure to find out if the cruise line will require guests to get vaccinated. Disney Cruise Line now follows Royal Caribbean and Carnival as the latest cruise line requiring travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers aged 12 and over departing from Florida ports. Carnival requirements Unvaccinated customers aged 12 and over, departing from ports in Florida (as of July 31) or Texas (as of August 2), are required to show proof of a travel insurance policy covering at least $ 10,000 in medical expenses per person, plus $ 30,000 in emergency medical evacuation coverage. These policies must be without exclusions related to Covid-19. If unvaccinated passengers arrive and do not have the required travel insurance policies, they will not be allowed to board and they will not be reimbursed for their cruise. Disney Cruise Line Requirements Unvaccinated passengers aged 12 and over departing from Florida ports (August 1 to December 31, 2021) must provide proof of a travel insurance policy covering at least $ 10,000 in medical expenses per person and $ 30,000 $ in emergency medical evacuation coverage. The policy should not include any exclusions related to Covid-19. Royal Caribbeans Requirements Unvaccinated customers aged 12 and over departing from Florida ports (from August 1 to December 31, 2021) must present proof of a travel insurance policy that covers at least $ 25,000 in medical expenses per person and at least $ 50,000 in emergency medical care. evacuation cover. There should be no Covid-19 exclusions. How to buy insurance required for a cruise Cruise passengers can purchase travel insurance directly from cruise lines or a third-party provider, says Meghan Walch, spokesperson for InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparator. Policies available from cruise lines meet travel insurance requirements, but you can get extended coverage by purchasing a policy on your own. A travel insurance agent can help you find the types of coverage you want for the cruise and purchase the policy for you. Additionally, Walch cautions that travel insurance from a cruise line can also be purchased in a way that is more beneficial to the cruise line than to the passenger, for example by offering cruise credits rather than paying off the cruise line. money that travelers could lose. Related: Best Cruise Insurance When is the deadline to purchase the required cruise insurance? Most cruise lines and travel insurance companies allow you to purchase a policy within 24 hours of your cruise leaving. But there are advantages to purchasing a travel insurance policy with a travel insurance company when you deposit the deposit on your cruise: You are covered for longer in the event of trip cancellation in case something happens that requires you to cancel your trip (check with the policy for covered reasons).

You can get a pre-existing illness waiver for your travel medical coverage, but this must be added soon after your cruise deposit.

You can purchase a Cancellation Upgrade for Any Reason (CFAR) if your travel insurance company offers one. This add-on will allow you the greatest flexibility in making a trip cancellation request. If you cancel for a reason not stated in the base policy, you can still receive a partial refund (usually 50% or 75%). What happens if you show up without travel insurance? If you or a member of your traveling party are unvaccinated and over 12 years of age, and are unable to show proof of the insurance policy requirements set out by the cruise line, you will not be able to not board the ship. Other insurance considerations for cruise passengers Even if your cruise line does not require proof of travel insurance, this can be a wise purchase for any cruise line due to the multi-stop nature of a cruise. Walch at InsureMyTrip says Covid-19 isn’t the only thing cruise passengers should be concerned about. Important things to consider when purchasing a travel insurance plan for a cruise include: Trip cancellation insurance. You can find policies that cover cancellation related to Covid-19.

Coverage for emergency medical care and evacuation. You can find policies that cover travel medical expenses related to Covid-19.

Lost and / or damaged baggage.

Financial default (if the cruise line goes bankrupt).

Bad weather (like hurricanes). Cruise lines may have different and unique travel needs compared to traditional travelers. Passengers should find a travel insurance policy that offers cruise-specific coverage, advises Walch. Look for a policy that will cover early return home (for example, due to injury), interruptions in on-board service, reimbursement for prepaid excursions, and missed connections. Compare and buy travel insurance for 2021 Compare quotes with more than 22 travel insurers

