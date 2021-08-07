Virgin Atlantic takes off with surprise land to land on the London Stock Exchange | Economic news

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways prepares a surprise IPO on the London Stock Exchange as it bases its hopes on a rapid rebound in transatlantic travel.

Sky News has learned that Virgin Atlantic has been in talks with institutional investors to make its public market debut just five months after securing another £ 160million capital injection.

Sources in the city said over the weekend that the institutions’ response to management presentations led by airline executives had been positive and that an announcement in the fall of an intention to float now seemed likely. .

An initial public offering (IPO) would mark the first time since the launch of Virgin Atlantic in 1984 that it would sell shares to the public – and would almost certainly see Sir Richard relinquish overall control of the company.

Bankers from Citi and Barclays have been hired to oversee the listing, according to insiders.

Virgin Atlantic is majority owned by Sir Richard’s Virgin Group, which has a 51% stake.

Delta Air Lines holds the remaining 49%, the company having canceled an agreement at the end of 2019 which would have seen Air France-KLM acquire a 31% stake from Sir Richard.

Selling shares to the public would inevitably mean that Virgin’s stake would be diluted unless Sir Richard chooses to subscribe for new shares in the IPO.

A Virgin Atlantic flotation would be another milestone for an airline that has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, largely due to its reliance on lucrative UK-US flights. United.

Last September he assembled a £ 1.2bn bailout that included a £ 200m injection from its founder, a loan from US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management and substantial contributions from existing creditors .

This restructuring was implemented on a solvent basis, but only after the directors were laid off.

The aviation industry’s failure to stage a quick recovery amid persistent travel restrictions has led Virgin Atlantic to seek a total of around £ 300million more – in two installments – generated by the sale several Dreamliner planes and another loan from Virgin Group.

Virgin Atlantic does not have an urgent need for new funding, with adequate funding in place to carry it through over the next few months, according to insiders.

However, executives, including Sir Richard, would support the idea of ​​a list to provide additional future fundraising opportunities during the post-COVID recovery and beyond.

A presentation made to City investors in recent days would focus on Virgin Atlantic’s strong positioning to take advantage of pent-up demand for international travel.

Bookings on the key New York-London route are said to have increased 150% this month, although the industry continues to seek further concessions from the Biden administration to open up travel to the United States to fully vaccinated passengers.

Virgin Atlantic has also cut its workforce by almost half since the start of the pandemic – a move that has resulted in significant cost savings in the long run.

The IPO would allow Virgin Atlantic to align with many of its publicly traded peers, such as International Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Between them, IAG and easyJet have raised billions of pounds to help them get through the COVID-19 crisis, although they likely need additional funding given that many executives don’t believe demand levels pre- coronavirus will recur before 2024.

Virgin Atlantic is not the only part of Sir Richard’s business empire that has felt the pressure of the pandemic.

The UK branch of Virgin Active also nearly collapsed after reaching a restructuring deal with owners, lenders and shareholders.

Its Virgin Voyages cruise operation finally began its maiden voyage this week after more than a year of setbacks.

Nonetheless, the billionaire mogul was bolstered by Virgin Galactic’s New York stock market performance, which skyrocketed and allowed him to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to support struggling leisure and travel businesses. .

Last month, Sir Richard flew aboard a Virgin Galactic trip to the edge of space, days before his even richer rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, did the same on a Blue Origin vehicle.

Sir Richard is now in the process of bringing Virgin Orbit to the stock exchange through a merger with a listed US-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said the airline had not commented on the speculation.