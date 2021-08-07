Business
Virgin Atlantic takes off with surprise land to land on the London Stock Exchange | Economic news
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways prepares a surprise IPO on the London Stock Exchange as it bases its hopes on a rapid rebound in transatlantic travel.
Sky News has learned that Virgin Atlantic has been in talks with institutional investors to make its public market debut just five months after securing another £ 160million capital injection.
Sources in the city said over the weekend that the institutions’ response to management presentations led by airline executives had been positive and that an announcement in the fall of an intention to float now seemed likely. .
An initial public offering (IPO) would mark the first time since the launch of Virgin Atlantic in 1984 that it would sell shares to the public – and would almost certainly see Sir Richard relinquish overall control of the company.
Bankers from Citi and Barclays have been hired to oversee the listing, according to insiders.
Virgin Atlantic is majority owned by Sir Richard’s Virgin Group, which has a 51% stake.
Delta Air Lines holds the remaining 49%, the company having canceled an agreement at the end of 2019 which would have seen Air France-KLM acquire a 31% stake from Sir Richard.
Selling shares to the public would inevitably mean that Virgin’s stake would be diluted unless Sir Richard chooses to subscribe for new shares in the IPO.
A Virgin Atlantic flotation would be another milestone for an airline that has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, largely due to its reliance on lucrative UK-US flights. United.
Last September he assembled a £ 1.2bn bailout that included a £ 200m injection from its founder, a loan from US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management and substantial contributions from existing creditors .
This restructuring was implemented on a solvent basis, but only after the directors were laid off.
The aviation industry’s failure to stage a quick recovery amid persistent travel restrictions has led Virgin Atlantic to seek a total of around £ 300million more – in two installments – generated by the sale several Dreamliner planes and another loan from Virgin Group.
Virgin Atlantic does not have an urgent need for new funding, with adequate funding in place to carry it through over the next few months, according to insiders.
However, executives, including Sir Richard, would support the idea of a list to provide additional future fundraising opportunities during the post-COVID recovery and beyond.
A presentation made to City investors in recent days would focus on Virgin Atlantic’s strong positioning to take advantage of pent-up demand for international travel.
Bookings on the key New York-London route are said to have increased 150% this month, although the industry continues to seek further concessions from the Biden administration to open up travel to the United States to fully vaccinated passengers.
Virgin Atlantic has also cut its workforce by almost half since the start of the pandemic – a move that has resulted in significant cost savings in the long run.
The IPO would allow Virgin Atlantic to align with many of its publicly traded peers, such as International Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.
Between them, IAG and easyJet have raised billions of pounds to help them get through the COVID-19 crisis, although they likely need additional funding given that many executives don’t believe demand levels pre- coronavirus will recur before 2024.
Virgin Atlantic is not the only part of Sir Richard’s business empire that has felt the pressure of the pandemic.
The UK branch of Virgin Active also nearly collapsed after reaching a restructuring deal with owners, lenders and shareholders.
Its Virgin Voyages cruise operation finally began its maiden voyage this week after more than a year of setbacks.
Nonetheless, the billionaire mogul was bolstered by Virgin Galactic’s New York stock market performance, which skyrocketed and allowed him to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to support struggling leisure and travel businesses. .
Last month, Sir Richard flew aboard a Virgin Galactic trip to the edge of space, days before his even richer rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, did the same on a Blue Origin vehicle.
Sir Richard is now in the process of bringing Virgin Orbit to the stock exchange through a merger with a listed US-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said the airline had not commented on the speculation.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/virgin-atlantic-takes-flight-with-surprise-plot-to-land-on-london-stock-market-12375314
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]