Robinhood Markets Shares: Robinhood has officially become a meme stock and could see more pain to come
Robinhood Markets Inc. has officially become a memes stock, and this week the mad rush may only be the beginning if legions of amateur investors withdraw money from their old favorites to buy more stocks while the initiates empty them.
The trading app that helped fuel stock market memorization has skyrocketed and tumbled this week as individuals flipped stocks. The stock climbed to 19% on Friday and took center stage, ranking among the most actively traded companies valued at over $ 500 million. Robinhood finished with a gain of 56.5% for the week.
Loyalists were relying on the rally which added $ 30.2 billion in market value earlier in the week. Skeptics focused on a 28% drop on Thursday after insiders filed to sell a huge amount of shares, including venture capitalists who took convertible stakes to barely six months with significant discounts in return for saving Robinhood from a margin call. Skeptics also wondered aloud where individuals would get enough money – perhaps other stocks of memes – to keep the rally alive.
Investors need to recognize that this is going to trade like crypto or other memes-related stocks in the short term and that they could see significant positional shifts, said Eric Schiffer, president of the Patriarch Organization, a capital firm. Los Angeles-based investment.
Insiders won’t be able to start selling shares until they get clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Robinhood said Friday. It might take a while; the company must first file its quarterly report with the SEC, which management does not expect to do until Aug. 18.
Bigger float
It only delays rather than negates the day of judgment. Insiders would still be able to profit from the recent surge while providing two-piece shares to public investors at market price. The impact on liquidity could be substantial: only a fraction of Robinhoods of over 700 million shares is currently available for trading. Chan, spokesperson for Robinhood, who is based in Menlo Park in California, declined to comment beyond previous statements. Didn’t think anything about what is happening in the market, especially in the short term, CEO Vladimir Tenev said at the launch of the action. The goal is to keep making great products, keep improving service, and keep growing with customers.
A three-day rally to start this week was sparked by news that Cathie Woods’ exchange-traded funds were buying shares and were refueled when options began trading on Wednesday. Traders were quick to point out the impact, with derivatives being a key part of the tools individual investors use to drive stocks up.
You have good news, you have tight markets, you have these out-of-the-money strike prices listed, and trading volume seems to have outpaced options brokers, said Christopher Vecchio, senior analyst at DailyFX.com. It was the perfect recipe for a little gamma compression.
Gamma cuts occur when options brokers buy a rising stock to balance their exposure to the contracts they’ve sold, pushing stocks even higher. The phenomenon was probably behind the 82% increase in Wednesday mornings.
The status of the shares was cemented as it ranked among the top-traded shares on the Fidelitys platform for most of the week, overtaking AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Moderna Inc. Robinhood was also among the shares. the most popular ones mentioned on StockTwits and Reddit, even as trading and the prices of a basket of 37 meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg fizzled out for a third week.
Granted, that group is up over 60% this year with AMC up over 1,400% and GameStop Corp. up 700%. But as these stocks cool, retail investors might be tempted to quickly turn their paper earnings into Robinhood. They’ve bought around $ 108 million from Robinhood since its inception, lagging behind the maximum mania surrounding stocks like GameStop and AMC, according to data from Vanda Securities.
If retail investors start withdrawing money from even tired stocks to buy HOOD, there is still room for the movement to continue, said Vandas Ben Onatibia.
The presence of amateur investors fueling the rallies made life difficult for fundamental analysts. Robinhoods’ position at the center of it all led Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak to start coverage with a peer performance rating – and advice on how to stay away.
We cannot in good faith recommend that investors get involved in HOOD on the long or short side, the analyst wrote on Aug. 5.
The next onslaught of meme traders is one to guess. The one thing many analysts agree on is that memes marketers are playing a zero-sum game with limited cash – they may need to sell companies they own to buy new ones.
They can’t spend that much money, Vecchio said. We will see a lot of interesting activities over the next few weeks.
