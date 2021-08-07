Keep an eye out for these companies coming out with their US IPOs

The US stock markets today are the mainstay of most of the global Indian investor portfolios and are home to several innovative companies, which are creating new products and services in various industries.

These include the more familiar innovative themes, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as more recent areas, such as alternative foods.

Companies like UiPath and C3 AI are innovating in the fields of robotic automation and artificial intelligence, creating a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for businesses. Also in cloud computing, several companies such as Crowdstrike, Zscaler and Datadog offer specialized services to help companies better manage cloud-based offerings, ”said Viraj Nanda, CEO of Globalise.

In addition, there are also a number of upcoming IPOs that investors are eagerly awaiting, across various industries.

In terms of Initial Public Offerings (IPO), Instacart (grocery delivery service), Rivian (electric vehicle manufacturer), Grab (Southeast Asia’s first super app providing services like deliveries, mobility and financial services), Discord (VoIP, instant messaging platform) and NextDoor (hyperlocal social networking app for neighbors) are some of the high-profile IPOs that investors look forward to in the second half of 2021.

From today, Indians can invest in IPOs in the United States, but they buy such stocks once they are listed.

Things to keep in mind

It is important that investors go through a due diligence process before investing in newly listed companies.

These companies generally do not have a financial history on file, sharing historical unaudited financial statements. Their management also generally has a poor track record in terms of running a public company, so investors need to trust the way they have operated as a private company. Newly listed companies also exhibit higher volatility for their first seasons of earnings as the market aligns with expectations and assesses their ability to meet set targets, ”said Nanda.

Investors should also keep in mind that initial institutional investors are looking to get out of their holdings in the first 12-18 months, with retail investors buying, resulting in additional volatility. Therefore, a fundamental assessment of the business and its valuation is important to guide an investment decision.

The China factor

The Chinese government cracking down on private companies that have become extremely large has become a major concern for Indian investors who have diversified their portfolios outside of India.

Shares of Chinese car rental company Didi Chuxing Technology Co., listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in late June, collapsed after Chinese regulators blacklisted 25 apps associated with the platform. form.

In the past, the Chinese government’s crackdown resulted in the collapse of Ant Group’s initial public offering (IPO) in November 2020, as well as antitrust investigations into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Meituan.

However, experts say it could benefit established FAANG stocks.

Companies like Coupang (CPNG), South Korea’s largest online marketplace, Sea Ltd, the leading Internet platform in Southeast Asia, and MercadoLibre (MELI), an Argentinian company providing web services. e-commerce and online marketplace in Latin America are all listed. in the United States and could provide investors with exposure to a theme similar to that of Chinese companies. In addition, some of the money withdrawn from Chinese companies would also be reallocated to US technology players, especially FAANG stocks, ”Nanda said.

A safer route

There has been a strong demand for IPOs as investors seek to invest in new companies that provide access to differentiated products, themes and geographies.

For investors looking for another way to gain exposure to newly listed companies, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route offers indirect exposure to a portfolio of newly listed companies.

For example, Renaissance Capital offers an ETF that focuses exclusively on the US IPO market. This fund, Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), provides exposure to the largest newly listed companies in the United States in a portfolio.

In addition, the ARK family of funds, managed by Cathy Wood, have a mandate to invest in a wide range of innovative companies, including recent IPOs. The funds, including the flagship innovation fund (ARKK) and the Next-Gen Internet Fund (ARKW) bought Robinhood soon after listing, and also include other newly listed companies such as Coinbase and Roblox ” , added Nanda.

