Virgin Atlantic prepares surprise listing on London Stock Exchange

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic airline is preparing a surprise listing on the London Stock Exchange as it struggles to mend its finances.

The potential IPO, reported by Sky News, would be the first time it has sold shares to the public and would likely see majority owner Branson relinquish overall control.

This would allow the airline to raise funds in public markets after it nearly collapsed during the pandemic. It put directors on hold last May and has since raised around $ 1.5 billion through three rounds of refinancing, including cash from Virgin Group.

Fundraising: Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic hopes to regain its US income

The airline’s management, led by chief executive Shai Weiss, has reportedly offered a sale of shares in the company to investors in the city in recent weeks. It could float on the stock market as early as the fall if the plan is successful. Barclays and Citi investment banks have been hired to advise the board of directors.

Virgin Atlantic is hoping for a rebound in international travel, especially on its lucrative route between New York and London.

Flights to the United States accounted for more than half of its $ 2.9 billion revenue in 2019 and 70% of its network.

Branson started Virgin Atlantic in 1984 to “shake up” the industry. Its Virgin group owns 51 percent and the US airline Delta Air Lines owns the remainder. Virgin Atlantic declined to comment.