Subscription to the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens from Monday. Check details here





The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, Series V or fifth tranche, will be open for subscription for five days from Monday, August 9, the government said. “The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period will be 4,790 per gram, “the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement on the government-run Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, under which investors have the option of buying the precious metal in a non-form. physical. The issue price of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Series IV, open for subscription from July 12 to 16, was 4,807 per gram. The government has set August 17, 2021 as the settlement date for the fifth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. Investors who apply online and those who make a payment on the app via digital mode receive a discount of 50 per gram. “For these investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be 4,740 per gram of gold, “the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a separate statement. The government has announced that it will issue the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme in six installments from May 2021 to September 2021. Sovereign Gold Bonds, issued by the RBI on behalf of the government, are sold through banks, with the exception of small finance and payment banks, the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) , designated post offices and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. and BSE. A total of 25,702 crore has been raised through the SGB program until the end of March 2021 since its inception. The bond price is set in Indian rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold as published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited for the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period. Bonds are denominated in multiples of one gram of gold with a base unit of 1 gram. The term of the bond is eight years with exit options after the fifth year to be exercised at the next interest payment dates. The minimum authorized investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum subscription limit is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for the Hindu undivided family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March). The Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules are the same as for purchasing physical gold. RBI issued 12 tranches of gold sovereign bonds for a total amount of 16,049 crore and 32.35 tons in 2020-21.

