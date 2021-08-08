PSE to lift suspension of trading in PRIM shares on August 9 – Manila Bulletin

PSE to lift the trading suspension of PRIM shares on August 9
The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will lift the suspension of operations of Prime Media Holdings Inc. (PRIM) on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. after the company submits the required full disclosure to the stolen list.
Trading in PRIM shares was suspended by the PSE on July 29 after PRIM’s board of directors approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOA) with the shareholders of Philippine Collective Media Corporation (PCMC) in which the latter will subscribe to 1.679 billion common shares of PRIM. to be issued from an increase in the authorized share capital of an additional 2.0 billion pesos to be paid in the form of PCMC shares on the basis of a third party valuation, subject to confirmation by a third party of fairness opinion and other closing conditions.
The transaction will result in the acquisition by PRIM of the business, assets and ownership of PCMC. On the other hand, the shareholders of PCMC will acquire control and majority ownership of approximately 70 percent of the outstanding share capital of the Company. Said MOA was signed on July 30.
PCMC operates PRTV in Tacloban and several radio stations under the FMR (Favorite Music Radio) brand.
FMR Tacloban 100.7 is the newest news and entertainment station owned and operated by the Philippine CollectiveMedia Corporation, a national broadcasting company licensed by the Philippine government with national franchise under RA 11508.
Prime Media Holdings Inc. trades under the ticker symbol PSE PRIM. The holding company said the planned deal would transform the company into a viable and functioning business entity and resolve its capital shortfall, negative equity and non-operating.
As an update, PRIM also expressed its intention to engage in gaming and real estate development to expand and diversify its business.
