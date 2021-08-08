Profits Rise Shares Amid Fourth Wave Frets





Shares are seen as moving upward, siphoning off strength from earnings, as highly transmissible variants of Covid-19 remain under control and restrictions are relaxed to allow economic activity to resume, traders said. Week over week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose 0.9% or 435 points to close at 47,490 points. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage firm, expect the market to continue trading in the green. SBP’s low interest rate regime and pro-growth stance should keep stocks attractive, they said. Additionally, the earnings season should keep cyclicals in the spotlight, while reduced provisioning and healthy commission / capital gains income should help fuel banking income, according to the brokerage report. That said, the fourth wave of Covid is a concern that can keep people feeling nervous. There were rumors that the Sindh government was planning to increase the Covid lockdown by an additional 14 days and an extension of the restriction period could weigh on market sentiment, analysts at Arif Habib Ltd. fear. Average volumes reached 455 million shares, up 12% week-over-week, while average traded value stood at $ 85 million, down 5% week-on-week to the other. The investment climate breathed a big sigh of relief when the trade deficit registered a 16% month-on-month decline according to official data. In addition, with the allocation of 2.8 billion SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the cards, the position of reserves should consolidate further, which is very positive given the uncertainties on the outlook for the external account. Foreign purchases this week hit $ 3.1 million from a net sale of $ 5.4 million last week. The purchase was seen in tech ($ 1.8 million), cements ($ 1.3 million) and petroleum marketing companies ($ 0.2 million). Domestically, funds sold stocks for $ 10.6 million and insurers for $ 6.1 million. The earnings season continues and cyclical sectors are expected to post healthy earnings on a year-over-year basis thanks to the V-shaped economic recovery. Sectors that contributed positively were commercial banks (193 points), oil and gas marketing companies (52 points) and chemical manufacturers (52 points). In terms of script, MEBL added 84 points, MCB 43 points and HBL added 41 points. The main laggards were food and personal care and tobacco manufacturers, which registered 21 and 7 points respectively. While the negative contribution at the script level came from LUCK (41 points), PSEL (36 points) and UNITY (19 points). In the week that Pakistan saved Rs 2.1 billion on Qatar Petroleum LNG’s bid, K-Electric shared a revised investment plan with Nepra, the foreign IMF board approved the allocation of SDRs to improve global liquidity and Tarin ordered the Food Ministry to import two million tonnes of wheat. . In addition, inflation based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) declined to 8.4% year-on-year for the month of July 2021, from 9.7% recorded in June 2021, FBR reported that ‘she had collected net income of Rs 413 billion in July, exceeding the target. From 71 billion rupees, foreign inflows into Roshan’s digital accounts reached $ 1.869 billion, and reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $ 27 million to $ 17.8 billion. Analysts believe that the Federal Revenue Council should treat small and medium-sized businesses in terms of taxation the same as other industries. Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, said home furnishings manufacturing and its exports were amazing value additions. Therefore, furniture manufacturers should be encouraged by tax and customs relief on the import of raw materials.



