Dhaka shares extend rally to week 7





A file photo shows a man looking at a computer screen displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Dhaka recently. Dhaka shares rose for the seventh week last week to extend a record rally as investors rushed to buy shares amid the recent surge in stock prices. New Age Photo Dhaka shares rose for the seventh week last week to extend a record rally as investors rushed to buy shares amid the recent surge in stock prices. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 2.66 percent, or 170.82 points, over the past week to close at 6,596.08 points on August 5, the last trading session. of the week. The index has gained 544.34 points over the past seven weeks and hit an all-time high on August 5. In 2013, the stock market launched the index using a free float methodology developed by Standard and Poor’s, replacing the stock market’s then key index, DGEN. The DGEN was at 4,171.41 points when the DSEX was launched in 2013. The market remained closed on August 1 and 4 in accordance with a decision by the Bangladesh Bank to keep banks closed for two days amid Covid restrictions. The key index rose in all three trading sessions last week as investors continued to buy shares pending further rise in share prices, traders said. The continued gain caught the attention of many new investors and prompted them to inject funds into the stock market, they said. The DSEX has climbed 1,344 points in the past 17 weeks with just one negative week, the longest of its kind since 2010. Market analysts said the abundance of unused money in the financial market had boosted the stock market in recent months. Given the fallout from the coronavirus, institutions and high net worth individuals have fewer options to invest their large amount of dormant funds and they have found the stock market to be a lucrative option for investing and making money fast, they said. declared. The market cap on the DSE climbed to 5.44 lakh crore Tk on August 5 to hit a new all-time high. EBL Securities said in its weekly market commentary: “Investors’ buying rush has continued as they expect better bull market returns in the face of falling bank deposit rates.” Among the leading companies, stock prices of BEXIMCO, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals and Orion Pharmaceuticals rose during the week. Average stock prices in the engineering, textiles, energy and pharmaceuticals sectors rose 5.6 percent, 5 percent, 4.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Of the 377 scripts traded on the DSE this week, 283 advanced, 83 declined and 11 remained unchanged. Average DSE revenue climbed to Tk 2,337.99 crore last week from Tk 1,425.75 crore the week before. DSE’s top-notch DS30 index added 2.49%, or 58.02 points, to end at 2,385.9 points. The DSES Sharia Index also gained 2.73%, or 38.3 points, over the past week to close at 1,439.34 points. Both DS30 and DSES hit all-time highs on August 5. BEXIMCO topped the turnover chart last week with its shares valued at Tk 297.36 crore changing hands. Orion Pharmaceuticals, Saif Powertec, GPH Ispat, IFIC Bank, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries, SS Steel, Malek Spinning Mills, Maksons Spinning Mills and Beximco Pharmaceuticals were the other top revenue leaders for the week.

