Rolex Rings IPO GMP, listing date and other key details





Rolex Rings Limited is preparing to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The auto parts maker opened its IPO earlier in July. The company made a strong market debut with its issue of Rs 731 crore. At the end of trading, the IPO of the Rolex Rings had been subscribed for a total of 130.44 times by investors. After a strong performance, the next agenda for this company is to complete its listing. The registration date at the time of writing this was August 9, 2021, which is likely the date this will happen. Since the listing arrives on Monday, here are some key details to know about the IPO before the listing. The gray market premium of the Rolex Rings IPO on August 7 was Rs 450. This indicated that the shares were trading at a premium of Rs 1,330 to Rs 1,350 on the unlisted market. This is a decline in stock prices according to data collected which indicated that the stocks were trading at a higher premium of Rs 1,430 to Rs 1,450 on the gray market before the opening of the IPO. with a GMP price of Rs 550 at the time. The Rolex Rings IPO had an issue size of Rs 731 crore and included a new issue and an offer to sell (OFS). The new issue was Rs 56 crore and the OFS was at Rs 675 crore with 7,500,000 shares with a par value of Rs 10 per share. The price range for the issue was Rs 880 to Rs 900 per share. The public issue also had a lot size of at least 16 shares with a request limit amount of Rs 14,400. On the upper end, the lot size stood at Rs 187,200 as the request amount with 208 shares. Retail investors for the issue received an allocation of up to 13 lots within the upper lot limit. Speaking of reservations, the IPO had set aside a reserve for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) of 50 percent, the NII quota for the same was set at 15 percent. Retail investors saw a 35 percent reserve for the issue. QIB investors had subscribed to the issue a total of 143.58 times. NIIs, on the other hand, had taken out the most of all investor categories, with a massive 360.11-fold subscription against what they had been allocated. Retail investors subscribed to the issue with a health of 24.49 times their allocated shares. The company aims to use the net proceeds of the issuance to fund the long-term working capital of the business. The remainder of the funds will be used for other general corporate purposes. In a note, ICICI Direct spoke about the financial and overall performance of the company. ICICI Direct stated that RRL entered CDR in 2013. Subsequently, the fixed and current assets were secured by a charge while the promoter’s holdings were pledged. Nevertheless, the company has repaid 95% of its debt (FY21 D / E 0.7x) and is expected to exit CDR before FY22. This should provide flexibility in managing borrowing and making other business decisions. In addition, the company is making progress in reducing its carbon footprint and reducing its electricity costs (around 8% of sales) through investments in renewable energy. In fiscal year 21, the company generated revenue of Rs 616.3 crore and EBIDTA of Rs. 108.8 crore with a margin of 17.7%. Net profits stood at Rs 87 crore with a CAGR of 21.4 crore for FY19-21. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/business/rolex-rings-ipo-gmp-listing-date-and-other-key-details-4057643.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos