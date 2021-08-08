Gold performance over the past year near worst in 12 years





NEW DELHI : A 13% drop in the price of gold over the past year has brought the yellow metal near its worst one-year period in the past 12 years. According to Value Research data for Nippon India ETF GoldBeES, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the price of gold, the worst calendar year return for the precious metal since 2009 was in 2013 when it fell from 14.08%. Considering all the one-year periods over the past 14 years, the worst episode occurred between July 16, 2007 and July 15, 2008, when the price of gold fell by about 19 , 8%. It was then that the global financial crisis erupted after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The 2013 decline in gold occurred alongside emerging market currencies due to fears of the Federal Reserve’s liquidity withdrawal (known as taper tantrum). Similar fears that the Federal Reserve might withdraw from its stimulus measures have weighed on the price of gold over the past year. Other precious metals such as silver followed suit after staging a rally in 2020 and the first months of 2021. Financial advisers traditionally recommend gold because of its low correlation with stocks. The precious metal tends to rise when the stock markets correct and vice versa. Equity markets have been vibrant over the past year, with the Nifty rising around 44% even as gold collapsed, lending weight to this argument. Over the long term, gold is also considered a good hedge against inflation. Nippon India ETF GoldBeES has generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.81% since its launch in March 2007. Part of the demand for physical gold has also been diverted to sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that the Indian government has launched. since 2015. The Indian government has lifted 25,702 crore via SGB sales from inception until April 2021. These bonds track the price of gold and pay 2.5% interest offering higher yields than physical gold. They are also tax-exempt at maturity after eight years and investors are allowed to opt for early redemption after five years. The maximum investment limit in AMS for individuals has been set at 4 kg per fiscal year. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



