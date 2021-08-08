The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB), Series V or fifth tranche, will be open for subscription from Monday with a settlement date of August 17, 2021, according to the Union Ministry of Finance. The government has set the issue price of the last tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 at 4,807 per gram of gold.

1. What are sovereign gold bonds?

Sovereign gold bonds, substitutes for holding physical gold, are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government. Investors must pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash at maturity.

2. What are the advantages of buying GBS?

The amount of gold the investor pays for is protected because they receive the current market price at the time of redemption or early redemption. Investors are assured of the market value of gold at maturity and periodic interest. SGB ​​is free from issues such as fees and purity in the case of gold in the form of jewelry. The bonds are held in the books of RBI or in the form of a demat eliminating the risk of loss of certificate etc.

3. Are there any risks involved?

There may be a risk of capital loss if the price of gold in the market drops. But you will not lose in terms of the units of gold you have paid.

4. Who can invest in SGBs?

Indian residents as defined in the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 are eligible to invest in SGB. Eligible investors include individuals, undivided Hindu families (HUFs), trusts, universities, and charities. If your residency status changes from resident to non-resident, you can continue to hold SGB until prepayment or maturity.

Joint ownership is allowed and even a minor can invest in SGB. Guardians can apply on behalf of the minor.

5. Who are the agencies authorized to sell GBS?

Bonds are sold through offices or branches of nationalized banks, regular private banks, regular foreign banks, designated post offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) and authorized stock exchanges, directly or through their agents.

You can get the application form from these entities as well as agents. It can also be downloaded from the RBI website and banks can also provide online application service.

6. What is the minimum and maximum investment limit?

Bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment in the bond is one gram with a maximum subscription limit of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities periodically notified by the government per April fiscal year. to March. In the case of co-ownership, the limit applies to the first applicant.

The annual cap will include bonds subscribed in different tranches upon initial government issuance and those purchased on the secondary market. The investment ceiling will not include collateral from banks and other financial institutions

7. What is the interest rate and how will it be paid?

The bonds bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum on the amount of the initial investment. Interest is credited semi-annually to your bank account and the last interest will be payable at maturity with the principal.

8. What are the payment options for investing in sovereign gold bonds?

You can make the payment in cash up to 20,000, checks, sight draft or electronic funds transfer.

9. Can I apply online?

You can apply online through the website of the listed commercial banks. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be 50 per gram less than face value for investors applying online and payment against demand is done digitally.

10. At what price are bonds sold?

The face value of the gold bonds is in Indian rupees fixed on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of purity 999, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited, for the last three working days. of the week preceding the subscription. period.

11. What are the procedures involved in the buyout?

Investors will be notified one month before the maturity date of the bond’s upcoming maturity. On the due date, the maturity product will be credited to the bank account according to the details recorded.

In case of modification of details, such as account number, e-mail identifiers, the investor must then promptly inform the bank / SHCIL / PO.

12. Can I cash the bond whenever I want? Is premature redemption permitted?

Although the duration of the bond is 8 years, an early redemption / encashment of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue to the dates of payment of the coupons. The bond will be tradable on an exchange, if held in the form of a demat. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.

13. What should I do if I want to get out of my investment?

You can contact the bank concerned, the offices of the SHCIL, the post office or the agent 30 days before the date of payment of the coupon. The request for early repayment can only be taken into account if you contact the bank or post office concerned at least one day before the coupon payment date. The product will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of the deposit request.

14. Can you use these securities as collateral for loans?

These securities can be used as collateral for loans from banks, financial institutions and non-bank financial corporations (NBFC). The loan to value ratio will be the same as that applicable to the ordinary gold loan prescribed by the RBI from time to time. The granting of loans against GBS would be subject to the decision of the bank and the funding agency and cannot be inferred by law.

15. What are the tax implications on interest and capital gains?

Interest on the bonds will be taxable in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The capital gains tax resulting from the purchase of SGB from an individual has been exempted. Indexation benefits will be paid on long-term capital gains realized by any person on the bond transfer.

16. Is the tax withheld at source (TDS) applicable?

TDS is not applicable on the obligation, but RBI says that it is the responsibility of the holder of the obligation to comply with tax laws.

(Source: RBI)