China improves regulation of platform economy, not weakening it

Illustration: Tang Tengfei / GT

Chinese regulators are on the march, controlling some of the country’s most important and dominant internet platforms to protect free, fair and regulated market competition so that tech newcomers are not suffocated by the “big crocodiles” – preventing what the so-called FAANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) are doing in the United States and other countries to strengthen their market positions.

Meanwhile, central government regulators in Beijing are increasingly focused on the big data that is being absorbed, used or exploited by Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Ant, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, Didi. Chuxing, Meituan, JD. com and Pinduoduo. Any misuse or mismanagement of sensitive personal and corporate data collected by these internet platforms could potentially compromise China’s national security.

As might be expected, a number of foreign media have challenged China’s tightening of regulations on major Chinese internet players and Beijing’s new measures to ban after-school tutoring companies to reduce the burden. and the cost of raising children. High education costs are a major obstacle for many families to have a second or third child, revealing that the problem will go some way to addressing the challenge of population decline facing the country.

It is true that the stock prices of Alibaba, Tencent, Didi Chuxing, Meituan and others have fallen 15-30% and investors are openly voicing their grievances. But capital markets always have their ups and downs. Chinese regulators will never tolerate or vouch for “big tech” companies that take control of the market and reap exorbitant profits at the expense of ordinary breadwinners.

In contrast, US regulators are too lenient and protective of FAANG, which partly explains the cynicism many Americans have towards their government, claiming that “America will have to live with technology monopolies, Wall Street greed, l ‘crushing student loans, expensive health care, dilapidated infrastructure, and gun and gambling addicts. “

Business regulations in China are specific and take into account the specific characteristics of the country. In the early years of the digital economy, Chinese regulators encourage all start-ups to grow and expand by capturing market share in a laissez-faire business environment. Once some of the start-ups have grown rapidly and gained a dominant position in the market that stumbles free competition and threatens the survival of market competitors, regulators will step in and intervene.

Reining at Alibaba and Ant Group are emblematic of this targeted regulation. Like Amazon, Alibaba started from scratch at the turn of this century as an online platform for everyday products. With the development of mobile broadband, people have embraced the massively easier mobile shopping model by clicking on their cell phones. As a result, Alibaba’s business exploded and became a predominant e-commerce giant.

Relying on this enormous market power, Alibaba began to suppress competitors such as JD.com and Suning.com. He forced traders to “choose every other platform”. If a trader sells goods on both Alibaba and competing platforms, Alibaba will punish the trader by removing their display store from their Taobao and Tmall platforms. And, the company was too arrogant, even going so far as to fight with regulators.

In 2015, when the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) criticized Alibaba for tolerating counterfeit or counterfeit products on its platforms, the e-commerce giant publicly retaliated, calling the regulator “flawed” and engaging in an “arbitrary methodology”. Around this time, the company was also approached for sponsoring media comments aimed at hijacking regulatory oversight. Later, Alibaba’s senior management even criticized the steps taken by the central bank to tighten the regulation of the Ant Group’s risky lending practices.

Alibaba and Ant’s blatant disregard for government oversight has resulted in a series of tightened regulations. Following a two-month investigation into Alibaba’s books and corporate documents, SAMR fined Alibaba a record $ 2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices and market manipulation.

Additionally, Ant Group was found to have monopolized user data it collected to gain an unfair advantage over banking institutions, while making it more difficult for the state to monitor credit risk. Ant has built their own system of credit risk as they expand into consumer and student loans. Given the potential risks to the security of the country’s financial system, Ant was ordered to change its business model and its scheduled IPOs on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges were rejected.

Regarding the enhanced monitoring of Internet data by the regulator, Didi Chuxing was caught in the act.

According to media reports, Didi’s board and management ignored a regulatory suggestion from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to postpone its IPO plan, and it became a publicly traded company in the market. US scholarship holder in June of this year. Under a 2020 U.S. law approved by then-President Donald Trump, Chinese companies could be kicked off the U.S. stock exchange if they fail to provide audit reports to U.S. regulators. US law could risk allowing key Internet data, such as detailed maps and other information about Chinese individuals, government agencies, and military installations, that could be included in audit reports provided to US authorities. , thus putting state secrets in the hands of a foreign government.

As the Didi IPO presented a clear risk to China’s national security, regulators rushed to remove all Didi-related apps from online platforms and deployed a large task force, including officials from the taxes, CACs, police and national security apparatus to investigate the trip. hail the giant. Senior executives may be subject to criminal prosecution if they are found to have broken the law. As Didi is no longer able to register new users in the Chinese market, rival rideshare companies saw a rare chance to gain traction. To sum up, when it comes to regulating internet technology companies, China’s concerns mirror those of most Western governments about market power and the use of data, as well as the role of algorithms used by platforms. to promote targeted sales. The platform economy remains very important to China, but following Chinese government law and regulations is a prerequisite for these giants to continue to enjoy the dividends provided by the vibrant Chinese economy.

The author is an editor at the Global Times. [email protected]