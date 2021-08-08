Weekly trading IME value doubled





TEHRAN – The value of transactions doubled at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, 1.026 million tons of goods worth over $ 555 million were traded on the stock exchange, showing growth of 14% and 99 % of trade volume and value, respectively, from the previous week. As reported, IME has sold 603,573 tonnes of raw materials on its metals and minerals trading floor valued at over $ 345 million. On this floor, the IME exchanged 369,793 tonnes of steel, 5,200 tonnes of copper, 7,075 tonnes of aluminum, 120 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 30 tonnes of precious metal concentrate, 85,000 tonnes of powder. zinc, 210 tonnes of zinc ingots, 105,670 tonnes of cement, 25,000 tonnes of iron ore, 24 kg of gold bars and 5,500 tonnes of DRI. The next trading floor was the oil and petrochemicals one on which the exchange saw 390,250 tonnes of raw materials traded at over $ 194 million. Products purchased on this floor included 999,540 tonnes of vacuum bottom, 113,850 tonnes of bitumen, 78,200 tonnes of polymer products, 33,695 tonnes of chemicals, 55,500 tonnes of lubricating cutting, 2,338 tonnes of base oil , 50 tons of argon, 290 tons of insulation and 5,100 tons of sulfur. It should be noted that the EMI also received 32,492 tonnes of goods in its parallel market. As previously reported, in the last Iranian calendar month (June 22-July 22), 4.21 million tonnes of goods worth $ 1.56 billion were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange. The volume of commodities traded is growing by 11% on a monthly basis. The exchange hosted 2.555 million tonnes of raw materials on its metals and minerals trading floor, valued at more than $ 830 million. On this floor, the stock exchange saw exchanges of 821,176 tons of steel, 1,252,000 tons of cement, 15,785 tons of copper, 490 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 63 tons of precious metal concentrate, 21,495 tons of aluminum, 280,500 tonnes of iron ore, 107,785 tonnes of zinc, 400 tonnes of coke, 16,000 tonnes of cast iron, 47,500 tonnes of iron sponge and 34 kg of gold ingots. In addition, 1,449,000 tonnes of commodities were sold on domestic and export wells from the IME’s petroleum and petrochemical trading floor for a total trade value of over $ 717 million. . The IME customers bought on this floor 349,831 tonnes of bitumen, 320,321 tonnes of polymeric products, 125,773 tonnes of chemicals, 15,908 tonnes of base oil, 100 tonnes of slops wax, 492,350 tonnes of vacuum melt, 27,025 tonnes of sulfur, 450 tonnes of argon, 1,030 tonnes of insulation and 113,000 tonnes of cut lubricant. It should be noted that there were 16,605 tonnes of various types of commodities traded on the secondary market of the EMI. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the different stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Bourse ( IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

